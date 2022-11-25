It remains to be seen what kind of impact declining enrollments will have on the shape of high school sports in District 51 — if any.
The two vulnerable areas would be classifications — which size of schools a given program competes with — and the sports offered, but the district’s athletics director, Paul Cain, doesn’t think there will be much of an impact on either.
When asked if any sports are in danger of not having enough students to field a team, Cain said “Not at this time.”
“I don’t know if it’s been a worry. We’ve seen some trends where some numbers have gone down. The latest program we cut were swim teams for Central and Palisade,” Cain said. “For that, the numbers were not there and we didn’t have the (Orchard Mesa Pool) … It has been five or six years since we collapsed that program, and those kids now play for Grand Junction High School.”
A larger team sport — from basketball to softball to football — doesn’t seem to be in any danger of folding because of numbers.
“Occasionally we’ll see some dips in sports like girls' golf. But last year in Fruita, those numbers were really high,” Cain said. “So sometimes those individual sports will see fluctuations up and down. But I think we’re pretty consistent.”
As the longtime football coach at Palisade, Joe Ramunno has seen some changes.
Ramunno first coached the Bulldogs from the late-1980s into the 1990s before becoming the head football coach at then-Mesa State College. He returned to the Palisade sidelines in 2013.
Ramunno has seen a change since he first started but says that the football program’s numbers remain strong.
“You see a lot of kids who come out and don’t stick with it. This year we thought our numbers would break 100 kids (for the entire program) and Fruita is the only one that does that around here,” Ramunno said. “But I think it has declined (overall). There are more things for kids to do. More activities and more sports, even. There are other things to do … football is not for everybody.”
KIDS IN SEATS MEANS KIDS IN CLEATS
Because enrollment is down across the board in Colorado, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) would likely change its current boundaries for classifications. CHSAA separates schools into Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A. Some sports have fewer classifications. Beginning next school year, CHSAA will implement 6A for basketball and football. Each sport’s class boundaries are unique.
Enrollment is the primary factor in classification but schools can petition to move up or down for a sport, depending on a team’s success.
Grand Junction, Central and Palisade are 4A in most sports while Fruita is 5A in most. Sports rosters may also be boosted by students who are homeschooled or go to Caprock Academy, but those students don’t count toward a school’s enrollment.
“If enrollment in the county is proportional to enrollment in the state, we won’t move,” Cain said. “But if we see a decrease more than the state, we could move down. There are so many factors that play into this … There was a time when Central was the biggest school in our district and all of our football teams were 5A, except for Palisade … We bounce back and forth between the largest and second-largest classifications.”