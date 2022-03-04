For Enstrom Candies President Doug Simons, the taste of expanding to another of the Western Slope’s larger population hubs is oh-so sweet.
The Montrose branch of Grand Junction-based Home Loan State Bank recently purchased the former Russell Stover Chocolates retail store in Montrose for $3.2 million. Once renovations on the building are complete, which are anticipated by November, Home Loan State Bank and Home Loan Insurance will occupy two of the building’s spaces.
Entrom Candies, also based out of Grand Junction, has a handshake agreement in place to move into the building’s third unit.
“We’re in the process of designing the space and it’s looking good,” Simons said. “We bank with Home Loan and they’ve been a really good business partner. We’re going to partner on the location down there with them and everything looks to be proceeding nicely.”
This past October, Simons was inducted into the National Confectionery Sales Association’s Candy Hall of Fame off the strength of his time running Enstrom Candies as well as its iconic almond toffee.
As soon as Home Loan State Bank acquired the Russell Stover building, it reached out to Enstrom Candies, inquiring about the business’ interest in expanding south to Montrose. Simons didn’t have to ponder too much before accepting the offer.
“It looks like we’re going to come up with a pretty good design and partner on a location down there in Montrose to be kind of a feather in our cap to put an Enstrom sign on the old Russell Stover outlet store,” Simons said. “Combined with the traffic from the bank and our drawing capability, I think we’ll have a pretty successful store down there. We’ll see how it goes.”
Russell Stover was bought out in 2014 by Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli for $1.6 billion. Not long after the sale, the confectionery giant moved out of one of its oldest plants in Montrose, a 278,400-square foot facility that was sold last spring to Benezet Realty Partners and VCM Global Asset Management for $4.5 million to be transformed into the Western Slope Food and Innovation Center for food processing and packaging.
The facility still doesn’t have a tenant. Simons did his due diligence and looked into the facility, but determined that he didn’t want Enstrom to move its warehouse operations out of Grand Junction and that the building didn’t suit the company’s needs.
“We did take a look at it, but there’s no way we’re leaving Grand Junction,” Simons said.
With Russell Stover also moving out of its retail store and eliminating the company’s presence in Montrose entirely, though, Simons saw this opportunity as a golden chance to capitalize on a dearth of competition.
“Russell Stover’s the largest box chocolate manufacturer in the world; they make a ton of products and it’s all lower-priced products,” Simons said. “You can’t take anything away from them, they’re a successful business, but they were in a different type of business where we’re in the premium gift market. We’ve never had a store in Montrose because we can’t compete with the prices, especially in a factory outlet store. They were basically selling low-priced candy at even a lower price, so we couldn’t compete with that.
“Now that they’re gone, we think an Enstrom store with toffee and ice cream and all of our fine confections will be a good fit for the folks in Montrose,” he continued.
“We’re excited to be looking at a move down there.”
While building renovations are expected to last through November, Simons said there’s no timetable yet determined for when Montrose residents can anticipate the opening of their newest source of ice cream, candy and toffee treats.