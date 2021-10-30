The mere mention of a Candy Hall of Fame evokes visions of chocolate and multicolored candies. If almond toffee wasn’t there before, though, it certainly is now.
Doug Simons, president of Enstrom Candies with its nationally recognized premium almond toffee, was inducted into the National Confectionery Sales Association’s Candy Hall of Fame at a black-tie affair on Oct. 23 in Tampa, Florida.
“I was totally humbled to be inducted,” Simons said Thursday. “It’s a big honor. To be recognized by your peers, that’s the biggest compliment you can have really.”
Simons, 66, was one of 10 individuals added to to the Candy Hall of Fame in 2021, an induction that was intended to take place in 2020 but was delayed a year because of the pandemic.
“A couple of the guys that went in this year went in posthumously,” Simons said. “I was number five of 10 and I followed Forrest Mars Jr.”
That’s the Mars Jr. of Mars and Milky Way bars and M&Ms (and there’s Wrigley’s gum and pet food and other items, as well) who died in 2016. “Now there’s the 800-pound gorilla,” Simons said.
During Mars Jr.’s nomination video, which went over his early years and dedication to his company and so on, it mentioned that when Mars Jr. joined the company in the 1950s “they were only doing $100 million (in business) at the time. They do $35 billion now,” Simons said. “They’re huge all over the world.”
“We do just shy of $35 billion … what’s a few zeros among friends?” Simons said he told a friend who had made a wisecrack about the dollar signs.
But in all seriousness, Enstrom Candies has grown considerably since 1979, when he and his wife, Jamee, joined the company, Simons said.
Enstrom Candies was then owned by Jamee’s parents, Emil and Mary Enstrom, who had purchased it from Emil’s parents, Chet and Vernie Enstrom, who founded the business.
Back in 1979, Enstrom Candies had a half million in sales a year as a mail-order company. Today, “I think we’re doing about $28 million,” Simons said. “We may crack 30 this year. … Considering where we came from, that’s a pretty amazing story.”
While Enstrom Candies has come a long way, it isn’t done growing, Simons said. The company, which has its headquarters at 701 Colorado Ave. in downtown Grand Junction, needs more space. Simons’ current goal is to get his sons, Doug Jr. and Jim Simons, who are Enstrom Candies’ fourth generation, set up in a new facility where the business can continue to flourish.
The family also is developing a new venture called Hybrid Confections, and with that “we’ve got a tiger by the tail,” Simons said.
Hybrid Confections “is specifically a manufacturer of gummies. We started with CBD products, but over the year and a half to two years that we’ve been in operation, we’ve gotten more into food supplements,” Simons said.
“It’s really an exciting time,” he said, noting that his sons now own more of the company than he and Jamee. “If the kids are going to come along into the business, then they need to come along seriously.”
“If you love what you do, it’s not work,” Simons said. “The confectionery industry is our lives.”
He has been involved on boards and with organizations both in the Grand Junction community as well as in the candy industry, “and in a small way, we’ve had our effect on the industry from little ole Grand Junction,” Simons said. “It’s just really awesome to be recognized for a career that has spanned four decades. We’ve had a lot of fun.”