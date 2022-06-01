On one side of the Robinson Theater at then-Mesa State College sat Doug Simons, surrounded by his fellow percussionists. On the other side of the room stood Jamee Enstrom, bassoon in hand.
Simons recalls that each day, Jamee, a nursing student, would enter the theater in her nursing scrubs. They spent many of their days of practice making “googly eyes” at each other from across the room.
“Paul Schneider, the music director at the time, went around to local high schools and said, ‘You know, even if you’re doing something else in school, you should still participate in music,’” Simons said. “Jamee took that to heart and joined the concert band, and I came over from the Front Range to enroll in the music department, and we met in the concert band. We ended up dating and courting and being involved in music and theater productions over that period of time.”
This year marks the 45th anniversary of Doug and Jamee’s marriage, a romance sparked by their performances together in concerts and musical theater in the Robinson Theater.
“Our whole relationship began in that facility,” Simons said.
How appropriate it is, then, that the couple — also the longtime owners of Enstrom Candies — will serve as the co-chairs for a capital campaign aimed at helping Colorado Mesa University replace the current theater with a new facility that will feature 800-900 more seats, full theatrical lighting and more technological support.
The university requested and received a $39 million grant in state funding, and the school will put $5 million toward the project. To push the funding for the new theater over the top, CMU President John Marshall on Tuesday announced the Rebuild Robinson project as well as the Simons’ involvement spearheading the initiative that will rely on private philanthropy.
“Doug and Jamee have, of course, been great community partners and leaders for a long time, and we anticipate them being a really vital partner in helping us to raise the money necessary,” Marshall said. “We anticipate spending the coming months reaching out to community members for their assistance as we work to raise the private gifts necessary to make this amazing project come to fruition.
“We think this will be a significant community and regional asset for decades to come, but it is expensive. We’re excited to have the community come alongside us and join us in this important work.”
The final time Simons appeared on the Robinson Theater stage was in 1974, when he portrayed the character Tony in “West Side Story.” Now, he and the woman he fell in love with on that stage will play a significant role in securing the donations necessary for the next phase of the home of the university’s music and theater programs.
Simons said the fond memories he and Jamee have for their time as students performing at the theater play a major role in their joy in being recruited by Marshall and CMU Vice President of Development Robin Brown to lead the Rebuild Robinson program.
However, their love and nostalgia for Robinson Theater isn’t their only motive.
“Over and above our fond memories, we just believe that a new theater will continue to build the cultural experiences that we can have here in our community,” Simons said. “It’s really an important thing for our community and the greater region because it’s a facility where we can accommodate Broadway shows and other more technical, larger scale performances that will add to the cultural experience, which is so important to our community.”
He also believes that the new theater will bolster the Grand Valley’s case as a destination for professionals in many fields. Culture can play a significant role in a region’s appeal.
“If you really look at it from an economic development standpoint, when we’re recruiting doctors or city officials for our community, etc., a lot of the questions we get initially are about what we offer from a cultural standpoint,” Simons said.
“With an opportunity to take that theater into the future in a facility that will effect us for the next 50 years, we just believe it’s very important for our community.”