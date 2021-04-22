Area activist groups and businesses are seeking to defend the Biden administration’s pause on federal oil and gas leasing from legal challenges in court.
A coalition of 21 conservation and other groups have filed motions to intervene in lawsuits brought by the state of Wyoming and the Western Energy Alliance to contest the leasing moratorium. Among the groups are the Western Colorado Alliance, the Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop, Citizens for a Healthy Community in Paonia and the Valley Organic Growers Association in the North Fork Valley.
A handful of companies also have separately moved to intervene to defend the moratorium, including Roan Creek Ranch, Aspen Skiing Co., the Thistle Whistle Farm in Delta County, and Western Spirit Cycling in Moab, Utah.
The Biden administration imposed an indefinite moratorium to allow for a review of the federal leasing program, including oil and gas permitting and leasing practices and whether to adjust royalty rates to account for climate costs and ensure a fair return for taxpayers.
Wyoming, the Western Energy Alliance, and a coalition of 13 states led by Louisiana that also are suing over the moratorium contend it violates a Mineral Leasing Act requirement that the government hold quarterly lease sales. The Biden administration says that law provides for discretion about whether to lease lands and identify eligible lands for quarterly sales.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management said it isn’t holding second-quarter lease sales due to the ongoing review.
In a news release, Natasha Léger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community, said the moratorium is “an act of desperately needed leadership.”
She said, “A pause on oil and gas leasing is not only common sense, it is the responsible thing to do during the review of an outdated oil and gas leasing and permitting program, which in its current form exploits communities and the American taxpayer, and does nothing to solve the climate, health and ecological crisis we face.”
Kathryn Bedell, operator of Roan Creek Ranch, said in a court declaration that the ranch will benefit from the moratorium, as it has suffered from traffic, dust, the threat of spills, and other impacts.
“The review allows the government to assess where, when, and how our public lands should be managed for oil and gas,” Bedell said.
The Aspen Skiing Co. is seeking to defend the moratorium out of concern about federal oil and gas leasing’s contribution to climate change, which jeopardizes the ski industry. Alterra Mountain Co., which owns ski areas in multiple states, also is part of the business coalition seeking to intervene in the litigation.
Last week, Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee including U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, held a virtual forum about the job impacts of Biden administration energy policies. Boebert told forum participants that President Joe Biden’s attacks on the oil and gas industry “will kill jobs in rural communities.” She said Colorado already lost 9,000 oil and gas jobs in the last year.
“The Biden energy ban dumps gas on the fire — unfortunately not natural gas, because we’re not drilling for that much,” she said.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said during the forum that it’s the wrong time to debilitate an important industry and demonize its workers.
“Help us get back to work by providing certainty and avoiding further bans and moratoria that threaten the livelihoods of workers in western Colorado and across the country,” she said.