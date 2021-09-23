Another chapter has been added to the storied history of the property now home to Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday presented a 2021 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award to officials with the city of Grand Junction, state of Colorado, federal Department of Energy and others involved with transforming the Las Colonias from the former home of a uranium processing operation into the recreational gem that it is today.
“I’d like to congratulate all who have been involved in the partnership to make Las Colonias Park a reality,” Deb Thomas, acting regional administrator for EPA Region 8, said in an online event Wednesday to present and celebrate the award. “And I have to say it’s not just a reality, it’s a treasure you have developed, a treasure for the community.”
Sara Woods, DOE Legacy Management site manager, recounted the back story of what is now the Las Colonias site. It was once home to a sugar beet mill, with a building still standing testament today from that operation.
Climax Uranium Co. in the 1950s opened a processing facility for uranium and vanadium on the site.
It closed in 1970 after 19 years of operating, leaving behind 2.2 million tons of contaminated tailings. DOE’s Office of Environmental Management completed soils remediation work in the 1990s, and Legacy Management in 2003 took over environmental management of the site and oversight of activities there.
Beneficial reuse of such sites is one of Legacy Management’s goals, and has been accomplished at Las Colonias, where the city now operates a park.
“The beauty that Las Colonias Park has to offer will allow multiple generations to make memories for years to come,” Woods said.
DOE Deputy Secretary David Turk said during Wednesday’s event, “We’re so proud of our work at the Las Colonias site, where we successfully transformed a former uranium milling operation into a community destination for thousands of visitors each year.”
He, Woods and Thomas highlighted the many partners who played a role in the park’s development and earning the honor from EPA.
These included city officials, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Great Outdoors Colorado, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Mesa University, the One Riverfront board, Downtown Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Lions Club, and Bonsai Design, the anchor tenant of the Las Colonias Business Park at the site.
Ken Sherbenou, the city’s parks and recreations director, highlighted on Wednesday some of the amenities at the park. These are an amphitheater increasingly drawing sell-out crowds for musical attractions, a large river park accessible to people without experience on rivers, and a multi-section dog park “that just sees continued used during all waking hours throughout the year,” he said.
He said efforts to improve Las Colonias continue.
These include plans by the city, working with zip line company Bonsai Designs, to build a zip line at the park.
Also, Las Colonias is supporting other riverfront revitalization including the Dos Rios project that is transforming a former auto junkyard into a site that already has a bike park and in the future will have a splash park and destination playground, Sherbenou said.
Said Thomas, “It’s exciting to hear that it’s just starting. There’s a lot of growth to come and a lot more planned for the area, and it’s going to be something that’s going to be enjoyed for many generations to come.”
The award presentation Wednesday also honored the memory of Kirk Roemer, a Legacy Management employee who Woods said played a significant role working on Legacy Management sites in the Grand Junction area and was a key player in applying for the award. Woods said Roemer sadly died unexpectedly on June 30.
An obituary said Roemer, 57, died in Creede while doing what he loved — fly fishing.
The EPA also recognized Legacy Management’s Rocky Flats site in the Denver area with a 2021 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award in the Superfund National Priorities List category.
Rocky Flats was a nuclear weapons production facility, and DOE later completed 10-year, $7 billion cleanup of chemical and radiological contamination there.
Congress in 2001 passed a law turning the site into a 5,200-acre, federally protected wildlife refuge.
Altogether, EPA in May announced 2021 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards for four projects, with other awards highlighting sites in New York and Florida.
It presented both Colorado awards this week.