An equine influenza virus is believed to be the cause of a disease outbreak at a Bureau of Land Management facility where dozens of horses have died in recent days.
In a news release Thursday, the BLM said the virus is not uncommon among both wild and domestic horses. The outbreak occurred at the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals located on the Colorado Department of Corrections property in Cañon City. Lab tests conducted from two veterinary diagnostic laboratories identified the virus in nasal swabs and lung tissue taken from several horses.
So far, 95 horses have died since the outbreak began.
“The Bureau of Land Management will review operations at the Cañon City facility to prevent future outbreaks like this from occurring,” BLM Colorado Acting Associate State Director Ben Gruber said in the news release. “This tragic outcome was influenced by a population of horses that may have been particularly vulnerable given their time in the West Douglas area and their exposure to last year’s wildfire that prompted their emergency gather.”
Officials said the strain of equine influenza (subtype H3N8) has nothing to do with a highly contagious avian flu that was identified in Montrose and elsewhere. In addition to the flu, two types of equine herpes were found but the release states “these commonly occur in normal, healthy horses, and it is unclear to what extent these may also be contributing to the severity of the clinical signs observed in the more severely affected group of horses at the facility.”
“This unfortunate event is being taken very seriously by the Department of Corrections and the BLM,” CDOC Executive Director Dean Williams said. “We are working in coordination to mitigate the spread of the virus and identify and prevent any potential risk which could lead to future similar events.”
The facility is still under voluntary quarantine and BLM officials say they are working with experts to further investigate the spread of the disease and find ways to mitigate future spread.