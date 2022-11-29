Steve ErkenBrack was named the new president and chief executive officer of the Denver-based Buell Foundation, an organization that focuses on providing grants to further early childhood education, on Monday.
After a career of putting people in prison as a district attorney, and then another one of overseeing an insurance company, Grand Junction’s own Steve ErkenBrack now is going to be giving money away, primarily to benefit children.
ErkenBrack has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Denver-based Buell Foundation, a long-established charitable organization that focuses on providing grants to further early childhood education.
“For 20 years, I’ve had a foot on both sides of he mountains,” he said in an interview with The Daily Sentinel on Monday.
“That trans-mountain existence that I’ve had is ... I’ve found that even though the issues on the Western Slope aren’t front of mind, there is a receptivity to, ‘But we want it to work for the entire state,’ ” he added. “They just need to have the perspective and the view that is different here. Buell’s commitment to early childhood isn’t going to change ... and I’m committed to Buell’s statewide focus.”
ErkenBrack is best known in the Grand Valley as serving as Mesa County’s district attorney in the 1980s, and later as head of the Grand Junction-based Rocky Mountain Health Plans for a decade until 2019, a couple of years after it was taken over by UnitedHealthcare, one of the nation’s largest private health insurance companies.
Since then, he’s been working as an “of counsel” attorney for the local law firm of Hoskins Farina and Kampf.
But throughout his many careers, ErkenBrack has sat on many public commissions and private boards, from Grand Junction Economic Partnership to Partners of Mesa County to the Colorado Commission for Health Care Affordability, to name just a few.
He also spent 10 years as a trustee on the board of directors of the foundation, which formally is known as the Temple Hoyne Buell Foundation. That foundation was established in 1962 as an endowment by the renowned Denver architect Temple Buell.
“Steve ErkenBrack brings to Buell a wealth of experience in business and government,” said Dr. Reginald Washington, chairman of the Buell board. “As a board trustee for more than a decade, he also brings a strategic perspective and a demonstrated passion to help make Colorado the epitome of excellence in the field.”
The foundation gives away about $20 million in grants each year, primarily to further the need for early childhood education and development, something made a little easier since Jared Polis was elected governor.
That governor has pushed for full funding for all-day kindergarten and for more preschool education, but those actions by no means solve the issues surrounding the need for more early childhood education, ErkenBrack said.
“You need the support of government because our culture has changed from when I was a little kid, because my early childhood education was with a stay-at-home parent, and that’s the way most of my generation was,” he said.
“As that changed, as the workforce provided opportunities and both parents found themselves in work — and now both parents have to work in order to pay expenses — how do we adjust to that new reality?” he added.
“Whatever the solution is, and I’m not sure anybody has the solution to this particular dilemma, whatever it is, it requires a government piece and a community piece and a parent piece. You have to bring all of those things together.”
ErkenBrack replaces Susan Steele, who announced her plans to retire as president and CEO in the spring after 30 years with the foundation.
That retirement, and ErkenBrack’s starting date, is effective Jan. 1.
The job pays more than $300,000 a year plus benefits, according to the foundation’s tax filings.