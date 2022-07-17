Escaped inmate caught in New Mexico Escapee nabbed in N. MexicoEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jul 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Timothy O’Brien Colorado Department of Corrections Facebook Twitter Email Print A 56-year-old inmate of the Delta Correctional Center who stole a vehicle and fled from a community worksite has been caught.Timothy O’Brien, a minimum security inmate, was last seen in Durango after stealing a white Suburban, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections.O’Brien removed his ankle monitor before fleeing and was ultimately apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, about 50 miles from Durango.The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the incident.According to Colorado Department of Corrections data, O’Brien received a 16-year sentence in Chaffee County in 2012 for aggravated robbery and was scheduled for a parole hearing in August, 2023. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Timothy O'brien Social Services Inmate Colorado Department Of Corrections Sentence Delta Correctional Center Monitor Suburban Crime Criminal Law Durango Robbery Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 15% 73° 103° Sun Sunday 103°/73° A few clouds. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:02:20 AM Sunset: 08:37:47 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 15% 70° 101° Mon Monday 101°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:05 AM Sunset: 08:37:08 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 72° 101° Tue Tuesday 101°/72° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:52 AM Sunset: 08:36:28 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/71° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:04:39 AM Sunset: 08:35:46 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 14 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 72° 101° Thu Thursday 101°/72° More sun than clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:26 AM Sunset: 08:35:03 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 72F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 15% 71° 98° Fri Friday 98°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:06:14 AM Sunset: 08:34:17 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 70° 96° Sat Saturday 96°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:03 AM Sunset: 08:33:30 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business