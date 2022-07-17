A 56-year-old inmate of the Delta Correctional Center who stole a vehicle and fled from a community worksite has been caught.

Timothy O’Brien, a minimum security inmate, was last seen in Durango after stealing a white Suburban, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

O’Brien removed his ankle monitor before fleeing and was ultimately apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, about 50 miles from Durango.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the incident.

According to Colorado Department of Corrections data, O’Brien received a 16-year sentence in Chaffee County in 2012 for aggravated robbery and was scheduled for a parole hearing in August, 2023.