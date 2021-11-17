The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission unanimously decided Tuesday to go forward with investigating a complaint that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allegedly accepted gifts in excess of state limits.
The complaint, filed by Mesa County resident Anne Landman, alleges that Peters accepted gifts in relation to her voter-fraud conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was somehow fraudulent.
In her course of attempting to prove that, evidence of which has yet to be revealed, Peters allegedly accepted airline flights and hotel stays, and possibly more, from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Without comment, the commission voted that there was enough evidence in the complaint to justify a formal investigation.
By law, the state limits gifts that government employees and elected officials can accept to no more than $65 a year, “including, but not limited to, gifts, loans, rewards, promises or negotiations of future employment, favors or services, honoraria, travel, entertainment or special discounts,” according to previous IEC rulings.
The commission voted 4-0 that Landman’s complaint was “non-frivolous,” which is the IEC’s way of saying an investigation can proceed.
How long that investigation will take is not known.
“It seems to be a pretty slow process with the IEC,” Landman said. “We’ll have to wait to see what the next step is.”
The IEC investigation comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office last week on behalf of the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that Peters has failed to report donations and expenditures on her campaign finance account and a new legal defense fund.
The lawsuit says that it is clear Peters is running for re-election, and is actively seeking donations for both accounts, based on statements she has made on her campaign website and Facebook page.
“On information and belief, Ms. Peters accepted contributions in the form of travel expenses, including a flight on a private jet and lodging, contributed by Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, in connections with Ms. Peters’ appearance at a Cyber Symposium on or about Aug. 10-12, 2021, and thereafter,” the lawsuit reads. “On information and belief, Mr. Lindell’s contributions to Ms. Peters, a candidate for office in 2022, exceeded allowable limits.”
Over the past few months, Peters was given two opportunities to cure her failure to report campaign finance donations and expenditures. By law, doing so would have allowed her to avoid paying fines.
Peters terminated her campaign finance account in January 2019, shortly after taking office. She won the job in 2018.
During that campaign, Peters collected $4,560 in total contributions, and loaned her campaign $17,466, $630 of which she paid back to herself.
She spent $21,442 to win that race, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Secretary of State’s Office in 2018.
If she does run for re-election, Peters would face Bobbie Gross in a Republican Party primary next June. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the June 2018 primary.
The winner of that primary would face Libertarian Party candidate Robert Ballard, who announced his bid for the seat last week.
Both have created campaign finance accounts. To date, Gross has collected about $1,300.