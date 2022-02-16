The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to delay an investigation into whether Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters accepted gifts in excess of state limits.
That ruling came after Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, asked the five-member commission to stay its probe of a complaint filed against the embattled clerk until more is known about whether a Mesa County grand jury will vote to indict her on criminal charges for tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office.
The commission ruled that case law is clear that, in order to protect the constitutional rights of a defendant, any civil matter must take a back seat to any criminal matter if the two relate. The ruling doesn’t eliminate the investigation, but does delay it for an unknown amount of time.
Gessler said anything Peters might present in defending herself against the IEC complaint, which is a civil matter, could be used against her in any possible criminal charges because certain aspects of the two cases are based on similar sets of facts.
“It seems untoward for the IEC to go forward with full knowledge that anything Ms. Peters says can and will be used against her in a criminal complaint, and place her in that position,” Gessler told the commission. “We do have a presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. The courts have been very clear ... that defendants generally have an interest in avoiding the conflict between waiving 5th Amendment rights, and in essence compromising their defense in a civil matter. That’s what happens when you have an overlap of issues.”
The motion to delay the investigation came from IEC Commissioner Cole Wist, a former GOP state representative and attorney who has repeatedly tweeted that he’s no fan of former President Donald Trump nor a believer in conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen.
The person who filed the complaint, Grand Junction resident Anne Landman, told the commission there is no good reason to delay its investigation, and many good reasons for going forward, not the least of which is letting voters know about the matter before the June primaries.
Peters announced on Monday that she is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, instead of running for re-election as clerk and recorder.
“Voters deserve a ruling on Tina Peters’ ethics violations as soon as possible, and well before any election in which she is a candidate,” Landman said after the IEC vote. “I also maintain she is continuing to violate the public trust daily by operating her legal defense fund without adhering to rules that assure transparency.”
Gessler told the commission he expects the grand jury to vote on whether to indict Peters “in 3 to 5 months,” but Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who referred the Peters case to the grand jury in January, said Gessler has no way to know that because all matters of a grand jury are secret.
“While I am confused as to why Scott Gessler would think he has any information about this, I cannot comment on the grand jury’s timeline,” Rubinstein said.
Both the IEC investigation and the criminal probe involve aspects of the things that Peters did when the entire matter began in August when she was flown on a private jet along with several others to attend a so-called cyber symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
At that event, Peters allegedly turned over before and after images of her election computer server, which the Secretary of State’s Office says violates Colorado election law.
Peters didn’t immediately return home, staying somewhere else in the nation for about a month. She stayed in hotels that Lindell said he paid for, including flying her to the initial South Dakota event and elsewhere while she in hiding.
Under the Colorado Constitution, elected and appointed officials cannot accept gifts that are worth more than $65. That law, which voters approved in Amendment 41 in 2006, also applies to person loans, rewards, promises or negotiations of future employment, favors or services, honoraria, travel, entertainment or special discounts.
That law also established the ethics commission, which rules on complaints filed by Colorado citizens or requests by elected officials as to what is acceptable.
In January, Landman filed a second IEC complaint alleging that Peters has actively been soliciting for contributions to defend her in any current or pending legal entanglements, but not reported them in violation of a previous IEC ruling that said such funds are permissible but needed to be transparent to the public.