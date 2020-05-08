The Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Board on Tuesday approved a federal grant of nearly $5.7 million to help offset declining revenues but week-over-week data and industry projections suggest the coronavirus downturn will still not be easy to recover from.
“It’s a seasonal business, but the numbers are very low,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Angela Padalecki said.
Even as some parts of the economy reopen, airport officials fear it could take several years for the airport and airlines to rebound.
Based on industry projections from Boeing that estimate it will take three years to recover to 2019 passenger levels, airport officials are estimating 117,733 passengers in 2020, down 46% from 2019's total of 258,006.
By 2021, the airport estimates 58% of its 2019 passenger total and in 2022 that number is projected to hit 84%.
This April the airport received 5% of the passengers it received in April a year ago, according to the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority.
Padalecki said the hope is that airport passenger numbers bottomed out in mid-April.
The plan for the Grand Junction Regional Airport is to use the funds over a three-year period, according to board documents. A total of around $2.1 million will be drawn the first and second year with $1.4 million left for 2022.
Funds provided under the $5,679,704 grant must only be used for purposes directly related to the airport, such as the reimbursement of an airport’s operational and maintenance expenses incurred no earlier than Jan.20, 2020.
One of the requirements of the CARES Act is that the airlines continue to serve the markets they served as of March 1, 2020. Major airlines must fly out five times a week from the Grand Junction Regional Airport, Padalecki explained, but Allegiant received an exemption for one flight a week.
Currently, the Grand Junction Regional Airport has no planned layoffs, though a hiring freeze is in place. She added that the Grand Junction Airport is outpacing the national average and airline schedules have started to stabilize.
"We will continue to make cuts as needed. Crisis decisions would be a lot different without the CARES Act," she added.
Still, without additional federal funding, Padalecki expected majors changes in the airline industry beginning Oct. 1, which is when CARES Act prohibitions on layoffs expire.
"It continues to look like October 1 will be a significant day for aviation," Padalecki said.
United Airlines reported they will be at 20% of their pre-COVID-self and massive pilot layoffs are expected, she added.
AIRPORT PROJECTS
The crisis has had a mixed effect on the airport's future projects. For example, the hope of landing a non-stop flight to San Francisco will likely be put on hold.
The airport's revised 2020 budget forecast indicates revenues will be much lower than expected, about $2,394,000 or a 35% dip.
"That picture would be worse if we weren't outperforming budget projections before the crisis started," Padalecki added. "We're assuming the CARES Act is the only federal funding we get through the crisis and are planning accordingly."
The airport still plans to move forward with its $150 million runway project, which is also receiving help through CARES Act money.