Trainers of mustangs invited to competition

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Wild mustangs, like these photographed in the BLM’s Sand Wash Basin herd, will be put under the care of six area horse trainers in the unique 100-day Meeker Mustang Makeover, which is taking shape now.

 ABBY JENSEN

If you’ve ever tried to teach a dog to come when you call it or not to tug on a leash, imagine trying to train a wild mustang fresh off the range.

An event this weekend in Meeker offers the public the chance to see what kind of progress talented trainers can make in that regard after four months of trying.