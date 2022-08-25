Wild mustangs, like these photographed in the BLM’s Sand Wash Basin herd, will be put under the care of six area horse trainers in the unique 100-day Meeker Mustang Makeover, which is taking shape now.
If you’ve ever tried to teach a dog to come when you call it or not to tug on a leash, imagine trying to train a wild mustang fresh off the range.
An event this weekend in Meeker offers the public the chance to see what kind of progress talented trainers can make in that regard after four months of trying.
The Meeker Mustang Makeover returns for its fourth year on Friday and Saturday.
Deirdre Macnab, board president for the event, said the event offers a chance to visit a “neat,” off-the-beaten-path part of the state for a “very Western event.”
“We’ll see mustangs with only 120 days of training, kids to adults, competing to see who has the best success in taking a wild horse to tame, and lots of activities for the whole family, vendors, refreshments and of course the iconic western horse, the mustang,” she said.
“And the exciting part is that families can go home with their own mustang. All the horses are auctioned off at the end to their forever home,” she said.
Events take place at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds, kicking off Friday with the Mustang Mingle from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s a chance to meet the trainers and their horses while enjoying food, music and dancing. Saturday’s activities start at 9 a.m. with obstacle and handling events, and continue throughout much of the day, with awards presented at 6:15 p.m. and the auction starting at 7 p.m. Admission is just $5 for adults, and is free for those 12 and under. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
The event features some 20 trainers from locales such as Rangely, Montrose, Steamboat Springs and the Front Range, who will compete for prize money and scholarships.
Event organizers had hoped to be able have trainers work with horses rounded up and removed last year from the Sand Wash Basin area west of Craig. However, the Sand Wash horses had been shipped to a holding facility in Cañon City, where a quarantine went into effect due to an equine influenza outbreak earlier this year that eventually killed some 145 horses that had been removed last year from west of Colorado Highway 139 near the Utah border.
“So we ended up with horses from other locations,” Macnab said.
Organizers next year hope to make use of some of the hundreds of horses removed by the Bureau of Land Management this summer from the Piceance-East Douglas herd management area in Rio Blanco County.
“We’re very excited to get local horses next year,” Macnab said.