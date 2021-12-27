Both the short-term and long-term futures of Mesa County Valley School District 51 were impacted on Nov. 2, 2021, the former thanks to the Board of Education being overhauled by county voters and the latter thanks to the passing of a bond measure for a new Grand Junction High School.
Approximately 65% of Mesa County voters approved a $115 million bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School, a decisive move to ditch the current school building.
The district plans for the new school to be opened by the fall 2024 semester. Grand Junction-based FCI Constructors will serve as the construction manager and general contractor.
A prior bond to replace Grand Junction High School was rejected by voters in 2019.
Former Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, who co-chaired Citizens for District 51, believes the precise language of Ballot Issue 4B is why the bond passed with overwhelming community support this time around.
“I think (the school board) hit four really important things: One, it’s a single-issue question that’s just Grand Junction High School; two, the money that’s in the ballot question is only going to be spent on Grand Junction High School; three, if, in fact, the high school comes in under budget, which I think is distinctly likely, any excess money goes to pay the bonds down; four, once the bonds are paid off, the tax goes away,” Foster said.
While the vote on the bond was ultimately short on drama or anxiety, the same could not be said for the three races for the District 51 Board of Education.
It wasn’t until Nov. 3 that a clear picture of the school board races emerged, with a conservative trio winning their races without much room to spare.
Andrea Haitz defeated incumbent Trish Mahre 47% to 44% for the District C seat, Will Jones defeated Nick Allan 52% to 48% for the District D seat and Angela Lema earned 55% of the votes against David Combs for the District E seat.
“What I’m hoping I can do is bring a fresh perspective and pair of eyes to things,” Haitz said.
The three new members were sworn in Nov. 30.
Haitz was chosen as the school board president, with Jones serving as vice president and Lema taking over the secretary/treasurer position.
“Thank you for the trust that you have put in us; it is not taken lightly,” Haitz told the audience at the swearing-in ceremony at R-5 High School.
“We will remember each and every day that we serve the people that have elected us, whether they did or they didn’t, because we serve our community and we want to be your voice and hear you.”