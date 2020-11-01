After a previous career as a climbing and skiing guide, and some time spent with the Bureau of Land Management in recreation planning, Greg Wolfgang had a hankering to get into management with the agency so he could engage more in problem-solving and decision-making.
In what is his second management stint with the BLM, as the new manager this year of its Grand Junction Field Office, he’s had no lack of problems to solve and decisions to make.
What else might he expect? After all, this is 2020.
Wolfgang became the new field manager in May but was acting manager from mid-December through March. That means he’s been running the field office for most of the time that the office, and the world at large, have been dealing with the worst pandemic in a century.
Let’s see, what else could 2020 throw at him? How about what turned out to be, for a while, the biggest wildfire in state history, the 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, which included mostly BLM-managed acreage?
Wolfgang’s new tenure also has been marked by the oddity of him being the only field office manager who can lay claim to having the BLM’s national headquarters located in the same city as his field office, because of the national office’s move from Washington.
“Those have been the three big things,” Wolfgang says with what sounds like a slightly nervous laugh as he reflects on the priorities that have taken up much of his time this year.
He has some other things he’d like to turn his attention to once time allows.
Among them, “for me, professionally and personally, I just want to take more time to explore the field office (lands) and get on the ground.”
Wolfgang is interested in getting a better understanding of that land for his new job. But he’s also looking forward to getting to know it better as a recreationist who enjoys mountain biking, hunting, rafting, cross-country skiing and other activities on public lands.
That love of public lands drew him to the West to begin with. Wolfgang grew up in Virginia Beach, Va. But his parents are from Colorado, and the family spent a lot of vacation time exploring the state. Wolfgang soon knew he wanted to live out West and, when he was 15, he took a National Outdoor Leadership School course in Wyoming.
He studied math and computer science in college, and his plan was to become a math teacher, but only after first spending 10 years or so pursuing climbing and skiing. But during that decade, he worked as a guide based out of Victor, Idaho, and his career plans changed.
“The 10 years I spent as a guide, I was always operating on public lands,” Wolfgang said.
He came to appreciate those lands, the opportunities they gave him as a guide and how meaningful they were for his clients.
“I just felt so fortunate to get paid to go to all these wonderful places and share that with people,” he said.
After his guiding career, Wolfgang went to Utah State University to get a graduate degree in landscape architecture and environmental planning. He then worked a few years for a landscape architecture firm in Aspen, but his ultimate goal was working for a federal land management agency. While still living in Carbondale, he was hired as a recreation planner with what was then transitioning from the BLM’s Glenwood Springs Field Office to the Colorado River Valley Field Office.
In 2016, he became manager of the BLM-managed King Range National Conservation Area in California.
“It’s about 32 miles of coastal wilderness,” Wolfgang said. “… The resources there are unbelievable. I mean, there aren’t a whole lot of BLM land managers who get to deal with beached whales and get to be involved with research with elephant seal colonies being established on the coast.”
The area also is home to historic lighthouses, threatened and endangered species such as spotted owls, and the popular Lost Coast Trail. Although he loved his time on the coast, he said his heart was in the Rocky Mountains.
He likes the lifestyle here and the four seasons and activities that go with each of them.
The pandemic soon became a big focus of his initial time in Grand Junction as acting field office manager.
In the spring, as access to public lands and outdoor facilities in some other areas was being shut down, the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office, consulting with Mesa County Public Health officials, decided to leave its campgrounds and recreation sites open.
“The spring’s always a busy time of year for us here from a recreational standpoint, but it was our busiest season ever,” Wolfgang said.
Wolfgang and his staff also have spent time this year showing BLM national headquarters personnel the local BLM lands and the work the agency is doing.
He said he jokes about being the only field manager who can walk across the street to visit the BLM’s national headquarters.
But he adds, “I think it’s been really beneficial for all the folks there to be able to go on tours out West here and see fires firsthand, for example, or visit these popular recreation sites and see oil and gas development on the ground.”
Come August, a lot of the local BLM office’s work involved responding to the Pine Gulch Fire. For Wolfgang, as field manager, that meant lots of time in meetings, rather than on the fire line, in part coordinating with the incident management team fighting the fire.
Wolfgang said that firefighter after firefighter said they’d never before seen fire behavior like what occurred on the Pine Gulch Fire.
“It was just exhibiting such extreme fire behavior,” he said.
Given that, he is happy about what he said was an outstanding safety record during the firefighting effort, with only some minor injuries and a few vehicle accidents occurring.
The fire eventually was contained, and Wolfgang now is getting more settled in his new job, while also getting settled into his new home with his longtime partner, Julie McGrew. There, he hopes to eventually start a vegetable garden.
“I think we got four tomato plants that came with the house, so we’ve been able to have a little harvest,” he said.