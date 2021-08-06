With the federal eviction moratorium briefly ending and then being reinstated earlier this week, there is still time for renters who need help to access available programs.
On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control announced a new targeted moratorium that would prevent evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission for 60 days. More than 80% of counties were classified as having substantial or high levels of community transmission, according to the CDC.
Director of Development and Communication at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Beverly Lampley said they have already provided rental assistance for nearly 600 renters so far this year and they have enough funding to help around 400 more.
“We’ve done quite a bit in spite of the moratorium being in effect,” Lampley said. “For the last six to eight months we’ve had an incredible request for rental assistance. Probably in the neighborhood of $400,000 has been spent.”
Lampley said demand hasn’t been particularly high in early August, but when the moratorium does in fact end renters who have put off seeking help could come forward.
“The demand was huge (earlier in the year) and we were anticipating, in fact, positioning ourselves so we’re ready to do that again,” Lampley said. “So far that has not happened. We’ve not had the demand yet and then with today’s action I don’t know. It’s going to be interesting to see what the next couple weeks do.”
Grand Junction Housing Authority COO Scott Aker said they have had renters in their units take advantage of rental assistance and that there are very few of their tenants who would face eviction due to non-payment once the moratorium is lifted. He said a variety of funding sources have helped renters through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For any individual who has been unable to pay their rent during the pandemic due to COVID there have been robust federal and state resources made available for emergency rental assistance,” Aker said.
Much of the rental assistance for Mesa County residents has flowed through Catholic Outreach. Anyone who wants to apply for assistance should call the Catholic Outreach main office or visit the office in person. Assistance for landlords is available too, through the Division of Housing.
Even with the extended moratorium, Lampley said renters in need of assistance should not wait to begin the process.
“I’m encouraging people, whether the moratorium is ending or it’s going to be October, it’s going to end,” Lampley said. “With the housing shortage we have now, nobody wants to go down to the point of eviction because quite frankly, if you are evicted the likelihood of you finding something in any sort of near future is slim to none.”