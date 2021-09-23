In a major step toward a trial, Mesa County District Court Judge Richard Gurley ruled in a preliminary hearing Wednesday there is probable cause that Brian Cohee Jr., who is accused of brutally murdering a Grand Junction man, committed a crime.
In the hearing, which lasted around 90 minutes, Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre and Senior Trial Deputy District Attorney Kraig Hamit laid out the evidence collected in the case. Three members of local law enforcement were also called to testify.
Family of the victim, 69-year-old Warren Barnes, attended the hearing. Many who knew Barnes spoke out after his death on the positive impact he had on the community, especially in the downtown area. Barnes, a homeless man, would often sit near or in downtown Grand Junction reading. Business owners in the area said he was often helpful to them and that his presence was missed.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tom Stuckenschneider was the first law enforcement officer to contact Cohee after his parents reported finding body parts in his room on March 1, 2021. Stuckenschneider said he personally observed the head of the victim contained in plastic bags in the kitchen sink and that Cohee confessed to killing the man.
“He told me he wanted to know what it felt like to murder someone,” Stuckenschneider said.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Peter Burg interviewed Cohee about the alleged murder and testified that Cohee seemed “blank” and that he laughed on more than one occasion during the interview. Cohee also told Burg he had not been taking his medication at the time of the killing and described feelings of extreme paranoia.
Burg testified that the 19-year-old Cohee admitted to killing the man and to specifics of the crime, including stabbing the victim 30 to 40 times, as well as removing the head and other body parts. They also discussed at least two serial killers Cohee was familiar with.
Grand Junction Police Department Detective Robert Heil served as lead investigator in the case. He reviewed photos and evidence from four crime scenes involved in the case, including the home where the body parts were found and an area on Crosby Avenue near the Highway 340 bridge where the killing reportedly took place.
Police collected a significant amount of evidence from those scenes. including additional body parts, a knife that matched the description Cohee gave of the one he said he used, as well as a blue jumpsuit, gloves and mask Cohee said he had been wearing during the killing.
They also recovered photos on Cohee’s phone taken of the act itself.
Heil described aspects of the investigation, including the search of the Colorado River for additional remains that Cohee said he dumped there. Police also obtained Cohee’s car, which he got stuck on a local boat ramp while allegedly disposing of some of the remains.
That car had been towed to his father’s house and had apparent blood in the trunk.
Evidence included an autopsy report. Heil was present for the autopsy and described several wounds that were determined to have occurred after the victim had passed away. Those included stab wounds to an eye and lacerations to the face to give the appearance of a smile.
Cohee also made internet searches in the days following the killing for how long it takes before a dead body smells and whether a river will wash evidence away, according to Heil’s testimony.
The defense indicated during the hearing that they were working on how they would plead in the case and that whether certain mental health records were ruled admissible could affect how they plead.
Cohee will be back in court at 9 a.m., Nov. 9, for arraignment.