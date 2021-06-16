A former Ridgway physician has agreed to forgo practicing medicine and pay a penalty to resolve a civil case that he allegedly was prescribing controlled substances without a license, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.
The attorney’s office said that former Dr. Loren David Sherwood had been unlawfully prescribing controlled substances for nine months after his license to practice had expired, and he formally closed his clinic in February 2018. That license was revoked by the Colorado Medical Board later that year.
Federal prosecutors said continuing to prescribe medications without a license was in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, and, because it also involved claims for payments through the federal Medicare Program, the False Claims Act.
“Ensuring that only licensed medical professionals issue prescriptions for controlled substances is critical to protect patients,” said acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch. “It also helps reduce the illegal supply of opioids and other prescription drugs available for abuse.”
According to state investigations into Sherwood and his wife, Donna Sherwood, who operated a pharmacy in the same building as his private practice, Sherwood had issued more than 900 prescriptions after his license had expired.
About 600 of them were filled at his wife’s pharmacy, according to the State Board of Pharmacy.
As a result, Donna Sherwood voluntarily surrendered her pharmaceutical license in 2018 after a formal investigation by that licensing board.
Loren Sherwood, who practiced in Ridgway for nearly 30 years, also faced two counts of unprofessional conduct by the medical board, but failed to respond or appear at hearings, records show. As a result, his license was revoked.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Loren Sherwood cooperated with its investigation of those allegations, and agreed to pay $21,000 in penalties, and promised not to practice medicine again or seek another medical license in Colorado or any other state.
In 2006, before the opioid crisis was widely known, two other former area doctors, Sam Jahani and Eric Peper, were convicted in federal court for over prescribing pain killers to patients at their clinics in Grand Junction, Montrose and Delta, which resulted in four overdose deaths.
The two were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of an alleged scheme to enrich themselves by over prescribing pain-control narcotics.