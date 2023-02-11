bite marks

This photo, alleging to show bite marks on a calf hide, was included in a report from the Klinglesmith family to Colorado Parks and Wildlife relating to dead cows and calves found on their property. The photos were acquired by the Humane Society via an open records request and shown to an expert who says they are not consistent with wolf attacks.

Carter Niemeyer investigated plenty of reports of wolf attacks during his career with the federal government, and has found that evidence that wolves were involved is far from subtle.

“Wolves, when they bite livestock, really cause mutilating, crushing, damaging injuries to the flesh. Very often the people familiar with it like myself, we call them no-brainers. You don’t have to scratch your chin, turn your head and try to make it appear to be something it isn’t. It either is (a wolf attack) or it isn’t,” he said.

