Carter Niemeyer investigated plenty of reports of wolf attacks during his career with the federal government, and has found that evidence that wolves were involved is far from subtle.
“Wolves, when they bite livestock, really cause mutilating, crushing, damaging injuries to the flesh. Very often the people familiar with it like myself, we call them no-brainers. You don’t have to scratch your chin, turn your head and try to make it appear to be something it isn’t. It either is (a wolf attack) or it isn’t,” he said.
After having reviewed numerous photos obtained by the Humane Society of the United States through an open-records request to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, he has concluded that the evidence he saw is inconsistent with wolf attacks in the case of cattle that died this fall outside Meeker.
In a news release in early October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it was investigating a report of damage “consistent with wolf depredation” found on dead cows on national forest lands outside Meeker. In November, Travis Black, Northwest regional manager for the agency, told the agency’s commission that a handful of cattle had suffered injuries that appeared somewhat consistent with depredation by wolves, such as missing tails and bite marks on hamstrings, hocks and flanks, but investigators weren’t finding any evidence that wolves were in the area.
This week, Parks and Wildlife said it had concluded the investigation without determining an exact cause of death for the few calves that had suffered wounds consistent with injuries from large canines. It said it was unable to confirm the presence of wolves in the area, and the discovery of a pack of nine dogs harassing wildlife seven miles from the livestock incident cast doubt on whether wolves were in the area.
dings on agency
Niemeyer said if he were to provide a critique of the agency, “it is that they left the door open, maybe to this day, that wolves may have been the problem, and that’s their judgment call, I guess.”
Wendy Keefover with Humane Society of the United States thinks the agency mishandled the Meeker situation, putting out misinformation that unnecessarily alarmed many ranchers even as Parks and Wildlife is in the planning process to begin reintroducing wolves to the state as required by a 2020 ballot measure.
“They immediately came out of the gate saying ‘consistent with wolves’ even though there was no evidence,” she said.
Niemeyer served on the technical group of experts that advised Colorado Parks and Wildlife on its wolf reintroduction and management plan. He worked as district supervisor in western Montana from 1975-90 for the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Damage Control agency, now called Wildlife Services. He then became wolf management specialist for the agency, eventually covering mainly the states of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, before joining the Fish and Wildlife Service in 2001 to run its wolf recovery program in Idaho, after which he retired. His principal job with Animal Damage Control as wolf management specialist involved investigations into dead livestock suspected of being attacked by wolves.
He was trained as a wildlife biologist, not a veterinarian, and referred any disease analysis to vets.
cause uncertain
Where he determined wolves weren’t involved, “I would say, ‘I can’t tell you what caused its death but I can tell you what didn’t,’ and that’s kind of how I approached things,” he said.
In reviewing the photos of cattle in the Meeker case, “I didn’t see any evidence of predation at all,” he said.
The cattle were owned by Lenny Klinglesmith, who served on a stakeholders advisory group that also made recommendations to Parks and Wildlife on its wolf plan.
Already, a few wolves have established themselves naturally in the state. A pair bred pups, creating a pack in North Park, and Parks and Wildlife has reimbursed some people for wolf depredation involving cattle and dogs. Parks and Wildlife believes that three wolves later killed across the border in Wyoming may have been part of that pack.
18 dead cattle
Klinglesmith initially found 18 dead cattle in early October, reporting several carcasses with tails missing or marks consistent with canine teeth. He later encountered more dead cattle. Niemeyer said he reviewed photos involving maybe 35 cattle, based on what the Humane Society received in response to its records request.
He said he saw signs of scavenging of dead cows, but not customary eating patterns by wolves that tend to feed on flesh, bone and hide. He said his experience is that wolves generally don’t expend energy chasing and killing prey just for fun. Black has speculated that if wolves were involved, something may have spooked them and kept them from returning to feed on the carcasses.
Niemeyer saw a picture of a tail that was bitten off, but not bleeding that would suggest it was bitten off before death. A photo provided by Klinglesmith to authorities shows two bite marks an inch and a half apart, as indicated by a ruler in the photo, but Niemeyer said an adult wolf’s canines are about 2 inches apart. He said the marks could be closer to what might be inflicted by a domestic dog.
He said after animals die, a process called hypostasis occurs, involving the accumulation of fluid or blood in the lower parts of the body or organs under the influence of gravity. He said it can be mistaken for injuries. While he saw signs of hypostasis in some pictures where skin had been removed or rolled back to investigate the underlying carcass, he didn’t see the bruises and hemorrhaging that would result from attacking wolves.
He said when it comes to identifying bite wounds by wolves, “you don’t have to use your imagination; it’s obvious.”
He didn’t see photos of dead cattle lying on their sternums, with their front legs folded under them. That’s often how cattle attacked by wolves are found dead, he said. Traumatized by their wounds, they lie down and go into shock and die as the attack continues, he said.
Niemeyer also said that the presence of wolves in an area is easy to confirm if they exist. And he said cases of wolf attacks also typically result in not just dead animals, but wounded ones that get away and survive.
In a written report he prepared for the Humane Society, he pointed to communications obtained in its records request indicating that at least a couple of calves/yearlings in the case died from brisket disease. He said it’s reasonable to assume others did as well. He noted that literature about that disease points to an association to cattle living at high altitude, and the Meeker-area cattle were living at more than 9,000 feet in elevation.
Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan was pursuing a response from the agency Friday on Niemeyer’s conclusions but said it probably wouldn’t be available until Monday.
Klinglesmith declined to comment on Niemeyer’s findings Friday. He is no longer pursuing compensation from Parks and Wildlife for lost livestock due to the lack of evidence of wolves in the area.
A 2019 Humane Society report said in part that the Department of Agriculture found that in the northern Rocky Mountains, gray wolves killed 4,948 cattle (in 2015) and sheep (in 2014), or 0.04 percent of the cattle and sheep inventories in that region, and wolves were allegedly responsible for just 1.22 percent of unwanted losses.
ranchers anxious
She said that with ranchers already being anxious about wolves, Parks and Wildlife officials “need to be more careful when they put out these news releases, and that’s what we’re asking.”
Niemeyer said that situations like Colorado wildlife officials currently are dealing with in the case of wolves are good in that they “do create a learning curve, and it’s important that the people involved in these investigations have the best information, knowledge and training that they can get. You can’t have enough of it, and there’s no better way to learn than dealing with the real thing on the ground. That’s happened in Colorado.”