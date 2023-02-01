An expert witness testified on behalf of the defense Tuesday in the trial of Brian Cohee, the 21-year-old Grand Junction man accused of murdering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in February, 2021.
Cohee has pleaded not guilty by insanity.
Paul Spragg, a psychologist who performed an insanity evaluation on Cohee on behalf of Cohee’s attorneys, said in his opinion Cohee was experiencing a major depressive episode with psychotic features when he killed Barnes, and in Spragg’s opinion was not legally sane when he killed Barnes.
In Colorado, in order to be found not legally sane at the time of a crime, a person must be fount incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
During cross-examination, it was pointed out that Spragg was hired by Cohee’s attorneys and was not appointed by the court to perform a forensic insanity examination. He said the evaluation on Cohee was his first full insanity evaluation.
Spragg said there is no possible justification for the murder other than a psychotic episode.
Cohee has experienced such episodes dating back to 2018, Spragg said, and at the time of the murder was not taking medication to control intrusive thoughts.
Those episodes can last anywhere from a few minutes to three hours, Spragg said, and during that time Cohee can experience intrusive thoughts and feel like he is in a dream.
No single one of Cohee’s diagnosed behaviors and mental health disorders, which include major depressive disorder, ADHD and Autism, caused the homicide, Spragg said.
“The confluence and the unlucky chance of all of those things happening together at the same time plus the added dimension of the psychotic episode were the proximate cause of the homicide,” Spragg said.
Spragg said in his opinion the disorders “set the stage” for the homicide, rather than directly causing it, and factors including not taking medication and environmental stressors added to the possibility of Cohee experiencing an episode.
“All it took was one stimulus to trigger a psychotic episode,” Spragg said, adding that in his opinion the stimulus was Cohee seeing a sleeping Barnes while driving around.
Cohee saw Barnes near Crosby Avenue while driving around the night of Nov. 27. He told police he stabbed Barnes to death with a kitchen knife.
Cohee told police he left the scene and came back because he feared he may have left a fingerprint behind despite wearing multiple pairs of gloves. After that, he attempted to put the body in the Colorado River at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp, but got his car stuck in the river.
Authorities were alerted to Cohee’s involvement in the killing March 1, when his parents found Barnes’s head and hands in his closet.
Spragg said Cohee appeared lucid when contacted by police after the incident because he likely was no longer experiencing the psychotic episode.
Spragg said in his opinion Cohee’s responses to questions on a “good” day, at a baseline functioning level and not experiencing a psychotic episode, Cohee understood that rules exist but didn’t appear to be able to articulate why rules are in place.
People with autism generally like to learn rules because it can help them navigate social situations, Spragg said.
Spragg said based on his review, Cohee understood there would be consequences to killing before the homicide, and after while attempting to put Barnes’s body in the Colorado River.
