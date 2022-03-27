A lone wolverine’s antics in Utah raise questions about the degree to which livestock producers might suffer losses if Colorado Parks and Wildlife proceeds with reintroducing the animal to the state.
Experts think wolverine attacks on livestock, like the recent incident in Utah when 18 sheep were attacked and some of them killed by a wolverine, are rare, and the issue of livestock predation shouldn’t be a big one for Parks and Wildlife to have to address if it proceeds with reintroduction.
But from a political perspective, concern over the possibility of attacks in Colorado like the one in Utah could complicate the reintroduction discussion at least a little bit.
The issue arises as Parks and Wildlife already is dealing with attacks of livestock by wolves that have established themselves in northern Colorado, and is trying to prepare for handling livestock predation issues on a larger scale once it starts introducing wolves into the state as required by a 2020 measure approved by voters.
“The timing of (the Utah attack) is tough because of all the wolf conversations, and so I could understand all the livestock owners going ‘here comes another carnivore,’ ” said Steve Torbit, who is retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after serving as assistant regional director for science.
But Torbit, whose career included doing some wolverine research, said the chances of any individual livestock owner suffering losses from a wolverine attack is small. He said in Montana, which unlike Colorado never lost its historic wolverine populations, “you don’t hear livestock people complaining about losses to wolverine.”
He speculates that the Utah wolverine was lost, looking for appropriate habitat, and hungry when it came upon the sheep and killed some of them.
“He was an explorer and colonizer and was probably a young one,” said Torbit. “You can’t let that one be a guide for how a stable population would operate.”
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a news release that federal Wildlife Services personnel in a plane spotted the wolverine feeding on a dead sheep outside Randolph in far-northern Utah the morning of March 10, and the sheep was one of 18 it had killed or wounded that morning. Crews live-trapped the wolverine, a healthy male weighing 28 pounds and about 3 or 4 years old. Then biologists fitted it with a GPS collar and relocated it to the Uinta Mountains in northeastern Utah.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said collaring the wolverine will allow biologists to learn about its travels, range and preferred seasonal habitats, in a state where there have been only eight confirmed sightings since 1979.
Jeff Copeland, who also is retired after doing decades of wolverine research, said he can only remember one other incident like the Utah one, a time in the 1990s when a wolverine in Wyoming began moving from ranch to ranch, killing sheep.
“That’s really unusual for North American wolverines,” he said.
Both Copeland and Torbit noted that the situation is different in Europe. A wolverine subspecies there is known for preying on domestic sheep in Norway and on reindeer in Sweden, Copeland said.
Torbit said wolverines in Europe have evolved over thousands of years to eat caribou and reindeer, which are domesticated caribou. That evolution hasn’t happened for wolverines when it comes to cattle and sheep in the West.
“They also have a lot more wolverines over there” in Europe, Torbit said.
Copeland thinks domestic livestock in the West are typically spatially separated from wolverine, which live mostly at high elevations. While sheep often graze in the high country, not as many do as in the past, and usually sheepherders are caring for herds, he said.
He said maybe the possibility of wolverines preying on livestock should be more of a concern in light of the Utah incident, but he can’t see it becoming as much of a threat to livestock posed by animals such as wolves, bears and coyotes.
For now, at least, the low number of wolverines in the Lower 48 states helps minimize impacts on livestock. Estimates put their number in those states at as few as 300.
Wolverines are part of the weasel family. According to Parks and Wildlife, they generally feed on smaller prey such as rodents, along with carrion, but sometimes will take down larger animals.
Parks and Wildlife has previously looked into wolverine reintroduction, and state officials say the agency is reviewing its past work on the subject and considering next steps for reintroduction.
Meanwhile, it’s working to relocate wolves no later than December 2023, as required by voters. Part of that entails how to work with ranchers to minimize conflicts and ensure losses are fairly compensated.
And those latter efforts have been accelerated by some livestock losses that already have occurred in the case of wolves that have arrived on their own.
Tom Kourlis is a former Moffat County sheep rancher and former state agriculture commissioner who serves on a stakeholder group advising Parks and Wildlife on wolf reintroduction. He hadn’t been aware of the Utah sheep attack and said he’s not familiar with wolverines.
“Having said that, it’s unfortunate that they’re having an adverse effect or killing sheep,” he said.
He said the livestock industry “has been struggling just to kind of stay in place.” He said everyone is confident wolf reintroduction will lead to some predation and damages, and the wolf group is trying to figure out how to mitigate that. For the livestock industry, wolverine reintroduction would be “another thing to overcome and deal with.”
He said predators are going to eat to survive. As to how often wolverine would attack livestock, he said he doesn’t know.
“I think it’s safe to say now that we know that they’ll kill sheep,” he said.
Regarding wolverine reintroduction, he thinks how it occurs would be important, and for him the question is whether people who support the idea will recognize that some people will suffer consequences as a result.
Both Torbit and Jay Tutchton, a Parks and Wildlife Commission member and a supporter of reintroducing wolverines to the state, said Colorado can compensate for any livestock losses. Torbit said that doesn’t minimize the fact that the loss might be significant, and that operator’s concern would be a legitimate one.
But he thinks such incidents would be infrequent and generally small in scale, and hardly a financial burden for an agency that already spends a lot of money compensating for livestock attacks by predators like bears and lions, and for other agricultural impacts like elk eating hay.
“If there were 50 to 75 wolverine scattered across appropriate habitat in Colorado, you’d probably hardly ever see or hear of one,” he said.
Tutchton, an attorney who has worked on behalf of environmental groups, said, “Wolverines are not wolves despite the similarity of their names.
In an email, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan said one wolverine attacking 18 sheep is unusual, and the agency doesn’t anticipate depredation of livestock by wolverines would be a significant issue.