Members of the Montrose Fire Department work to continue a large fire in downtown Montrose Wednesday afternoon April 20, 2022. The fire is a result of what was reported to be an explosion at the Hartman Brothers welding and medical supply company on North First Street in downtown Montrose. Firefighters from Delta also responded to the scene. (William Woody)
Members of the Montrose Fire Department work to contain a large fire in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon. The fire started after what was reported to be an explosion at the Hartman Brothers welding and medical supply company on North First Street in downtown Montrose. Firefighters from Delta also responded to the scene.
William Woody/Special to the Sentinel
Members of the Montrose Fire Department work to contain a large fire in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon. The fire started after what was reported to be an explosion at the Hartman Brothers welding and medical supply company on North First Street in downtown Montrose. Firefighters from Delta also responded to the scene.
Explosions rocked the downtown Montrose area Wednesday afternoon, and soon after flames were visible and smoke billowed out of the Hartman Brothers medical supply store as it burned.
The fire’s cause has not yet been determined.
According to reports, five people were taken to Montrose Regional Health and one of them was in critical condition, hospital Marketing Director and spokeswoman Leann Tobin said to the Montrose Daily Press.
Three of the patients were listed in good condition and one was listed in fair condition.
The first report of the explosion came around 3 p,.m. and firefighters immediately responded to the business located at 531 E. Main St.
Montrose Fire Protection Chief Tad Rowan told the Daily Press that firefighters launched an attack, initially fighting the fire from inside, but as conditions worsened, had to move to the exterior.
He said that the crews’ focus was to prevent flames from reaching the large oxygen tanks and liquid oxygen in the Hartman Brothers’ back lot.
“It is a known oxygen supply company and there are a number of large oxygen tanks on the exterior,” Rowan said during a press briefing.
The fire did not spread to other buildings, he said. Nearby business were ordered to evacuate as a precaution.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association also responded to temporarily disconnect power in the area. Rowan also said natural gas was shut off to the entire block.
As of 5:30 p.m., the blaze was “somewhat” under control, Rowan said.
Hartman Brothers has been in operation since 1904, when it opened as a bicycle and novelty shop. It is now Hartman Bros. Home Medical & Mobility Equipment, providing supplies for home-based medical care and has a satellite location in Delta.