Mesa County Valley School District 51 has released its final expulsion report for the 2021-2022 school year, showing that expulsions for assaults increased dramatically from previous years.
The expulsion report’s data goes back to the 2015-2016 school year.
This past school year, there were 55 expulsions — the most since 2018-2019 (65), an increase of 17 expulsions from the prior year and the second-most in the span covered in the report.
Even more alarming for the district, 20 of the 55 expulsions were for assaults. This was a sharp rise in what was already a worrying trend, as assault-related expulsions have risen from one in 2017-2018 to four in 2018-2019 to six in 2019-2020 to nine in 2020-2021.
“I don’t know if I have a good answer for it,” said Tim Leon, District 51 director of safety and security.
“We’ve actually been looking at the numbers and talking and trying to sort through it. I think a lot of it goes back to what’s going on in the community and the state and the country, where not only are kids being more aggressive but adults are, too. If you follow those numbers, those numbers are trending up.
“Just from my experience as an SRO (school resource officer) and as security, I think kids have just become more aggressive as a quick way to solve problems. I think social media has a large part to play in it, too.”
Eight of the 2020 assault-related expulsions were high school students, six boys and two girls.
The other 12 were middle school students, with girls constituting 10 of them — half of all assault-related expulsions across the district in all grade levels.
In 2020-2021, six middle school students were expelled for assault, four of them girls.
“I think some of it might be boy-girl relationships, jealousy, those sorts of things,” Leon said. “Middle school is a rough time for kids. They’re trying to navigate their way through problem-solving, and sometimes they turn to aggression.”
Leon said he and other District 51 leaders will begin their investigation into the causes of the rise of violence in schools by examining statistics from each school individually.
“If it’s a supervision problem, do we have enough staff out in the hallways monitoring it? Is it happening in certain areas? Is it happening in the bathrooms? Is it happening somewhere on campus where we don’t have good supervision?” Leon said.
“Then we’ll narrow it down more specifically to where it’s happening at schools and provide more supervision there. Is it a climate and culture thing? Did something change from the previous year where some of these schools have seen a big jump? Is something there?”
There were 13 expulsions in the district for possession of dangerous weapons, a figure that, like assault-related expulsions, is a new high for the district after five the previous school year. There were 10 weapon-related expulsions in 2016-2017 and nine in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.
Of the weapon-related expulsions, nine were high school boys, one was a high school girl and three were middle school boys.
Expulsions related to drugs and controlled substances decreased this school year.
After 30 in 2018-2019 and 13 in both 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, there were eight drug-related expulsions in 2021-2022.
Three of those expulsions were high school boys, two were high school girls and three were middle school boys.
There were no expulsions related to alcohol, tobacco, robbery, destruction of school property or other felonies.
The other 14 expulsions were attributed to “other violations.”