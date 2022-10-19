The city of Grand Junction’s 2023 capital budget is highlighted by the construction of the city’s newest Parkway, located at F½ Road between the Interstate 70 Business Loop and Patterson Road.
“This 5-lane, multimodal arterial will provide an alternative route around congested Patterson Road and serve a rapidly developing area,” the project description states.
Once completed, the F 1/2 Road Parkway is expected to reach from the I-70 business loop to Patterson Road via F½ Road and 25 Road.
The city’s portion of the project includes a quarter- mile stretch of road west of 24 Road, and the entire portion east of 24 Road, which begins between City Market and the Subaru dealership and will go to 25 Road, where it will then go south to Patterson Road. The rest of the parkway, to the west, will be built by the developer of the Three Arrows development.
The total project cost east of 24 Road is $17 million, with $9 million budgeted for 2023.
Public Works Director Trent Prall said the project will provide an interesting opportunity for his department, because crews will be constructing a brand new road where none currently exists. That will also allow the city to do most of the project without affecting traffic, he said.
Also on tap for 2023’s $66.7 million capital budget are $2.1 million for transit improvements on North Avenue, $700,000 for Fourth and Fifth streets improvements, $2.5 million for Crosby Avenue improvements ($1 million of which will come from the Colorado Department of Transportation), $300,000 for south Broadway improvements and $600,000 for safe routes to school sidewalk improvements.
“There will be a lot under construction next year,” Prall said. The capital budget also includes $2.4 million, split with Mesa County, to work toward an interchange for I-70 at 29 Road.
Staff has also recommended $100,000 for a rescue boat for the Grand Junction Fire Department and $200,000 for increasing the maximum total daily load of the city’s stormwater system.
In an effort to quiet the trains running through the downtown corridor, Grand Junction has proposed $620,000 for a project creating a quiet zone in the area. And new restrooms are planned in the Fifth Street plaza.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said a project connecting Emerson Park with a “destination-level” skate park. A shade structure is expected to be added to the Las Colonias dog park to the tune of $130,000, and improvements at the Lincoln Park Pool are expected to cost $325,000.
A $1.2 million parking lot renovation at Canyon View Park has also been proposed.
For the Fire Department, $988,646 has been proposed for purchase of land and new trucks and ambulances for Fire Station 7, expected to be somewhere in the area of the F½Parkway.
Overall, $25.1 million is proposed for transportation expansion, $21.6 million for utilities; $8.1 million for existing street maintenance and improvements; $5.3 million for drainage, trails, a carrier neutral location and the railroad quiet zone; $3.4 million for parks and recreation; $1.7 million for public safety and $1.5 million for alley, curb, gutter and sidewalks.
City Council will hold public hearings before voting on the budget in November and December.