Jodee Cronk, a teacher at Grand Junction High School, sorts clothes at Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery at the school. Students can shop for free items, ranging from toiletries to clothing, in a space that’s grown from a closet to a full-size classroom with racks, shelves and newly built changing rooms.
French teacher Jodee Cronk wears a sloth costume for spirit week at The Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery at Grand Junction High School. She oversees the school’s service learning advisory program, the “Agents of Change,” with each class being tasked over the course of four years to create a capstone project that improves the community.
Grand Junction High School teacher Jodee Cronk sorts clothes at The Haberdashery at Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Grand Junction High School teacher Jodee Cronk is dressed as a sloth for spirit week in her classroom at Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
In the autumn of 2018, Jodee Cronk, a French teacher at Grand Junction High School, and some of her students realized just how many needs weren’t being met for students at the school.
Cronk oversees the school’s service learning advisory program, the “Agents of Change,” with each class being tasked over the course of four years to create a capstone project that’s sustainable and improves the community.
That fall, freshmen in the “Agents of Change” program opted to hold a toiletries drive for items to donate to The House, Mesa County’s shelter for teenagers.
The drive brought in so many items that The House couldn’t accept them all, so the students decided to keep the rest of them in a closet at the school to provide to students.
From there, word spread around campus quickly that there was a one-stop shop where they could receive free items such as toothbrushes or clothing — free of charge.
Since then, the Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery has expanded from a closet space to an office space in the school’s 800 building to, starting this semester, a classroom space right next door to Cronk’s classroom.
“It’s been an amazing experience,” Cronk said. “Watching it grow over the years, it’s sometimes a little disheartening to see how much the needs have grown over the last few years, but seeing the community come together to support these kids, it’s amazing to watch.”
When the school’s class of 2020 graduated, in lieu of the standard class gift of artwork or technology, their parting gift to Grand Junction was to donate the remaining funds in their school accounts to the Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery.
That money was used to buy clothing racks and shelves.
This past summer, Principal Meghan Roenicke reinforced the school’s commitment to the haberdashery, giving Cronk a classroom space and bringing in Mesa County Valley School District 51’s carpenters to install changing rooms, which have since been painted.
Cronk credited the district’s spokeswoman, Karrie Kuklish, as playing an instrumental role in the haberdashery’s expansion, as well.
However, Cronk said that it’s community involvement that truly allows the Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery to thrive, as the overwhelming majority of the haberdashery’s offerings are courtesy of donations.
She noted one instance in which a woman brought eight shopping bags filled with toiletries to the school, having purchased all the items with coupons with the intent of donating them.
“I’ve met so many awesome human beings,” Cronk said. “Our community is so generous. It just never ceases to amaze me. Every time I put a need out to the community, somebody emails me or calls. Sometimes, packages just show up at the school anonymously.”
To increase student involvement in the project while providing them with work and student support experience, two special needs classes assist Cronk in operating the haberdashery.
One class oversees the store’s operations and the other washes donated clothing items in the school’s laundry room.
“The kids are amazing, too. The stories I’ve heard from these teenagers... Kids are so resilient,” Cronk said.
“My very first year doing it, I met a girl who had never had feminine hygiene products from the first day she started her period, so she would put a sandwich baggie over her panties and a roll of toilet paper over it because her family couldn’t afford regular hygiene products that most women take for granted.
“We let her take as much as she wanted and she could come back whenever she needed it. It kept her in school. She would often miss school because of problems with that.
“There are amazing kids who have so much to overcome, and if we can just fulfill some basic needs where they’re in school learning and making progress, it makes it all worthwhile.”
Cronk’s efforts in running the Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery, as well as educating students in the French language, earned her the April School District 51 Golden Apple Award, a monthly district award recognizing a teacher in the district.