Growing up in the 1980s with a passion for drawing, Mike Stephens was naturally attracted to magazines like Mad and Cracked, with their humorous, sometimes gross, but always imaginative imagery.
He’s carried that influence with him throughout his career, channeling it into some of his own work.
When he’s not running his martial arts school, Grand Valley Kenpo Karate, Stephens can often be found in the office of his home, pen or pencil in hand, cranking out his latest professional work.
“They’re two very different mindsets: one is very disciplined and in the other, I have to be as creative as I can be,” Stephens said. “I have a good staff and my wife, Kelly, is also a teacher at the school so she balances a lot of that stuff for me. It’s important to mention when you have a crazy lifestyle that having somebody in your life that can help balance that and help with the kids while I’m off doing things for TV or whatever it is, you can’t do that without a great support system. It’s the No. 1 reason I get to do this.”
The influence of publications like Mad and Cracked on their son was not lost on Stephens’ parents when he was young, as they enrolled him in a vocational high school where he could sharpen his skills and turn his passion into a profession.
Once he graduated, software such as Adobe began to rise to prominence in the digital world, which Stephens used to his advantage. He started his career by designing packages for Titleist Golf Balls before working with Apple and the Nintendo franchise “The Legend of Zelda.”
He moved to Grand Junction in 2003, partly because he had family members in the area and partly because of employment opportunities, such as some tattoo work — which led him eventually to illustration work — and graphic design work for Munro Supply.
Finally, in 2018, he received his biggest break yet.
“My wife is one of the biggest supporters of me,” Stephens said. “She really pushed me hard to get an Instagram page to share my stuff because I didn’t share anything I did. I did that and, within a couple of months, I got noticed by Topps and the rest is history.”
Since being hired by the Topps Company, Stephens has become an official sketch artist for Topps’ merchandise for franchises such as “Star Wars” and “The Garbage Pail Kids,” the franchise that parodies the “Cabbage Patch Kids” by turning adorable, round-headed children characters into anything that can be defined as the opposite of adorable.
His work can often prove to be the most valuable of the bunch in any pack of Topps cards in which it is found.
“Topps Trading Cards owns ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ and they have the license for ‘Star Wars’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Ninja Turtles’, so they’ll send out a contract to specific artists and say, ‘We’d like you guys to do some work for this license. We think you’re a good fit,’ ” Stephens said.
“What happens from there is, say for ‘Garbage Pail Kids’, they’ll have painters that paint the stock printed cards and they’ll hire some of us artists to do what are called chaser cards. Those cards are hand-illustrated and inserted into the packs, so when people buy a pack at, say, Target or Walmart, they’ll open the pack hoping to find one of those chaser cards that are hand-drawn. They’re worth a lot more money because they’re hand-drawn and illustrated.”
For Stephens, the opportunity to make money to draw imagery from one of his favorite franchises, “Star Wars”, still proves to be beyond his belief.
“It’s incredible. It’s kind of a bittersweet thing because when you work with ‘Star Wars’, they have a lot of things in their contract that don’t allow you to sell ‘Star Wars’ art, so we have to keep our Instagrams clean of any sales of ‘Star Wars,’ ” Stephens said.
“They also require you to be as realistic as you can be, which ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ doesn’t care about. With ‘Star Wars’, it’s very much so streamlined to the look and feel the movies have.
“It’s incredible, though. I’ve been doing this for four years and I still have to pinch myself because it’s so incredibly nostalgic to me. I’m 46 years old, so as far back as I can possibly remember, my parents were watching ‘Star Wars’ on TV. It’s still very surreal to me. I’m not sure I’ll ever get over it.”
In addition to his Topps work and his ownership of Grand Valley Kenpo Karate, Stephens is a regular contributor to Freaky Magazine (an offshoot of Mad Magazine featuring many of its former artists) and the comic “Unabashedly Trashed” (an offshoot of “Garbage Pail Kids” works), a graphic designer for a yearbook producer in New Jersey, an occasional film extra because of his karate capabilities (such as his background role in the 2022 Hank Braxtan-directed film “Dead Zone” that was filmed in Grand Junction), and a portraitist.
Among the more notable people he’s drawn a portrait for is 3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold. During one of the band’s recent concerts, Arnold recognized that Stephens was in attendance and gifted him a guitar pick.
“Me and my wife went to their concert over the summer last year and I held up my phone and he realized it was his artwork on my phone, so he started talking to us during the concert, which was cool,” Stephens said.
Additionally, Stephens’ work has recently been featured on television. In 2020, he designed a closing credits graphic for the season seven finale of the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs.”
He got that assignment because the series’ creator, Adam Goldberg, is a collector of “Garbage Pail Kids” cards, so the two have become familiar with each other through that.
Perhaps that’s the summation of Stephens’ success resulting from him never ceasing in chasing his passions: one never knows when the ability to illustrate hilariously grotesque images will come in handy in both personal enjoyment and professional networking.