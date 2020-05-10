State and federal officials still are wondering why some small airports got three or four times what larger ones did from the $10 billion in grants awarded to them last month through Congress’ coronavirus aid package.
Grand Junction Regional Airport, which had about 222,000 passenger enplanements in 2018 and has an annual operating budget of about $5.4 million, received $5.7 million in aid, enough to cover all of its expenses for a little more than a year.
By comparison, the Gunnison/Crested Butte Regional Airport, which saw only 36,000 enplanements in 2018 and has an annual operating budget of about $2.3 million, got $18 million, enough to cover all of its expenses for the next seven years.
Likewise, the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden, which has 2½ times fewer enplanements than Grand Junction, also received $18.5 million in grant money.
Those apparent disparities in funding levels not only caught the attention of local airport operators, but also several people nationally, enough to get the Federal Aviation Administration to fundamentally alter how airports are to use the grant money and when they must use it, meaning that those smaller airports actually won’t get those large amounts.
“The FAA appreciates that Congress recognized that no single metric could capture the broad range of business and financial parameters at more than 3,280 airports nationwide eligible for the (CARES Act) funds,” the agency said in a statement. “The CARES Act program is structured to represent the diverse needs of the nation’s airports.”
In its first guidelines issued April 13, the day Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the airport grants, the FAA said there was no deadline to use the money, only that they couldn’t be applied to activities prior to Jan. 20.
But after somewhat of a national uproar about the funding formula used by the FAA, the agency altered that, saying there now is a four-year deadline to use the money for “allowable costs,” and the rest could be applied for as grants for specific projects.
“In cases where an airport’s allocation would provide more than four years’ worth of operating expenses, the FAA will cap the initial grant amount at that level,” the FAA said. “If an airport can demonstrate that it can use more of the allocated amount within the four-year timeframe, the airport sponsors may work directly with the appropriate airports district office.”
Those allowable uses are limited to payroll, debt service and general operating expenses, but they can’t be used to pay off whole loans.
Any money not used is subject to recovery by the FAA, meaning an unknown amount of it would be clawed back and wouldn’t be diverted to airports harder hit by the pandemic, which was the act’s original purpose.
The FAA’s funding formula is based half on an airport’s number of enplanements in 2018, 25% on its debt, and 25% on its reserves to pay debts even if it has none. That last criteria meant that about 60 very small airports such as Hayden and Gunnison got extra money because they had low debt but high levels of cash reserves.
“The purpose of the CARES Act emergency relief is to support U.S. airports that are experiencing severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency, not to bolster or double smaller airports’ budgets based on an arbitrary formula,” said U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, who made national news when he called on the FAA to withhold the money.
Cohen wants the FAA to find a more equitable funding formula, but the agency has yet to respond.
In an April 27 letter to the agency, Cohen pointed out that an airport in North Dakota received $16.9 million, enough to fund its budget for 50 years.
In his own state, he said the largest airport in Memphis received $24.7 million, $1 million less than the second largest airport in Tennessee, one that has half as many enplanements.
Gov. Jared Polis said he, too, is calling on the FAA to find a better way to distribute the money.
“We certainly want Grand Junction and other airports in rural areas of our state to have the maximum flexibility to be able to use that money to be able to retain the basic air operations that are so important for our economy,” Polis said. “I also would encourage Congress to look at some of the inequities under the previous formula, and consider some additional help to our small, rural airports to make sure that they can be viable.”