As store shelves empty due to the response to COVID-19, a local Facebook group has come together to help spread necessities within the Grand Valley community.
The group Grand Junction Mutual Aid was created Saturday by Jacob Richards and in four days has more than 7,400 members and counting. The members of the group barter with each other for toilet paper and food — no money is exchanged — they post helpful information and offer supportive messages.
“I started seeing posts on Facebook of friends kind of just legitimate simple needs that other people in the community seemed likely to be able to fulfill,” Richards said. “So I invited my whole friends list and I haven’t slept much since then.”
Richards asked his friend Richard Crespin to lend a hand in running the group. Crespin, who works in the entertainment industry doing sound work for events, said he was out of work because of the coronavirus.
“I’ve been feeling the effects of this right away,” Crespin said. “I guess the reason I got involved was because I was one of the people who saw the necessity for a little bit of community action.”
Crespin wasn’t alone in seeing that need. There have been thousands of posts in the group many trading for items or offering up things they have in excess. Some are as simple as eggs and milk. One big need, Crespin said has been for baby supplies.
“Moms are freaking out because there are a lot of people hoarding baby formula and baby wipes and diapers,” Crespin said. “They’re kind of scarce. There are moms on there that maybe have a surplus of some stuff. They’re just helping each other out left and right.”
Julie Redeye is volunteering as a moderator for the group, keeping discussions civil and helpful and constantly adding more and more people who ask to join. She said she hoped having this avenue for people to get the supplies they need would help keep the community from panicking.
“I think the most important thing is that we all remain calm,” Redeye said. “I think one thing that helps people remain calm is to not feel like there is scarcity and that they are lacking in their resources.”
Crespin said people are taking extra steps to limit their social interactions. He said some have volunteered to pick up groceries for neighbors and will leave them outside the door and call to let them know they are there. Richards said they have around 20 moderators working to keep the information being spread useful.
“We’re trying to not spread fear,” Richards said. “We’re trying to keep it solutions based. If people want to come in and argue that COVID-19 isn’t the real deal, they are getting gently reminded that this is not the place for that.”
The group has gotten the attention of other communities, Richards said. Carbondale now has its over version and Richards said he’s had inquiries from people in Denver and even out of state on how they can start their own. Crespin said for the Grand Junction group anyone is welcome to join, but everyone must follow the direction of the moderators. He said he’s already seen the good the group has done for the entire community.
“I feel like the community, the morale was getting down and people were starting to panic,” Crespin said. “Seeing that other people are in the same position, I think that takes a lot of the stress and anxiety away.”