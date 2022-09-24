Community members congregated in the banquet hall of the First Presbyterian Church on Monday to learn about the ancient art of falconry from a falconer and his falcon.
Hosted by the Grand Valley Audubon Society, Kevin Humphreys, a Grand Junction local, taught roughly 40 attendees about a passion that has spanned the course of his entire life: the use of raptors for the purpose of hunting.
“I’ve been birding for so long that a gentleman asked me how long and I told him that my first bird was a pterodactyl,” Humphreys joked.
Humphreys said that he’s been practicing falconry for most of his life “in one form or another.” He got his first falconry license in 1975, but had been doing it illegally before then, though he said he wasn’t aware of that at the time.
“When I was younger, I loved playing with baby owls in the nests, sometimes even getting knocked out of the tree or scratched up by the parent birds. I just loved it,” Humphreys said.
Falconry certainly isn’t an easy hobby, as the list of necessary equipment is extensive. Humphreys brought some of the gear he uses which included an anklet, bands, bells, gauntlets and lures and even a plastic bags of quail intestines for his bird to eat.
Although it is prohibited under federal law to keep raptors as pets, falconry is permitted so long as the birds are being used to hunt.
Humphreys said that he isn’t too keen on the hunting aspect himself, but still does it as a way of feeding the birds.
“What I really love about falconry is the interaction you get to have with these fabulous animals,” Humphreys said. “I still get goosebumps when my bird is 3 miles away and I call it in and it returns right to my glove.”
When it finds its target, the falcon folds its wings and falls into a nose dive, or stoop, gaining speeds over 200 mph. The falcon closes its feet, and uses them to knock the prey out of the sky. The falcon also hunts prey on the ground.
The hunting facet of falconry is a far more intricate practice than hunting with firearms. Humphreys believes that the two are completely different.
“No offense to gun hunters, but you can take an eight hour hunters safety course, go buy a gun, go buy a license and go kill a deer. Falconry you have to go through a two-year apprentice. You must be under a sponsor. There are three levels, apprentice, general and master. So you must be sponsored by a general falconer. During that time, there are only a select few birds you can work with. Its a very different, more intimate means of hunting,” Humphreys said.
The world of falconry is, according to Humphreys, highly regulated, though he thinks there are positives to this.
“I love these birds so much that I’d rather have it over- regulated than how it used to be, where gun hunters used falcons as target practice for pheasant hunting,” Humphreys said.
There are about 4,000 practicing falconers in the United States at the moment, 700 of which are in Colorado.
Humphreys thinks that regulated, legal falconry promotes conservation. He remains concerned about the loss of habitat as human development continues to encroach on Colorado’s wildernesses.
“It’s so important that we conserve not just these birds, but the habitats that they live in,” Humphreys said.
Although the exact origins of falconry is relatively ambiguous, Humphreys believes it to be something of a sacred art, as humans have partnered and worked with animals for thousands of years.
One of the world’s fastest birds, the falcon can reach 200 miles per hour in a power dive from great heights.
Regarded by falconers and biologists alike as one of the noblest and most spectacular of all birds of prey.
Hawks, accipiters, eagles, falcons and other birds, like owls, are amongst the species that are used and permitted to be used in legal falconry.
Over the years, Humphreys has worked with dozens of different species.
He told the audience about an 11-pound golden eagle, one of the favorite birds he’s worked with. That raptor once attacked and killed a coyote.
Despite his passion for falconry, the practice doesn’t come free of consequences.
“When you play with razor blades, you get cut,” Humphreys said. “Their talons are razor sharp, which is why we wear gloves, but even that doesn’t keep you completely free of getting cut every now and again.”
Humphreys said that the birds “barely tolerate us.”
“You don’t control the birds. Training them revolves around survival, and survival revolves around food, so food is a major part of training,” Humphreys said. “But don’t be fooled. Birds aren’t dogs. They barely tolerate you. Still, that isn’t to say that there isn’t some bond that is formed. I think there is. A little bit, anyway.”