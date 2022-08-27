Three new citizen initiatives officially qualified for the fall ballot, all of which deal in some way with alcohol sales and licensing, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced Friday.
Initiative 96 would increasingly raise the limit on how many retail liquor store licenses a single owner can possess.
Under current law, such owners are limited to two such licenses, but over the next 15 years, would gradually increase that to an unlimited number by 2037.
Initiatives 121, meanwhile, would expand state laws that govern outlets that can sell full-strength beer to also sell wine for off-premises consumption — but also allowing for beer and wine tasting — while Initiative 122 would allow third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash, to deliver it to people's homes.
Those two measures are intended to expand on a 2019 state law that allowed grocery and convenience stores to sell full-strength beer by extending that law to include wine, putting them in somewhat conflict with the first measure to allowing more retail liquor stores to open.
The idea of expanding wine sales to grocery stores, and allowing liquor stores to open more outlets aren't new ones. Efforts in the Colorado Legislature to do so have routinely failed.
And as it did for allowing grocery store sales of full-strength beer, the trade association that represents independent local liquor stores, the Colorado Licensed Beverage Association, is opposed to expanding that law to win, too.
The group says that when the 2019 beer law went into effect, local liquor stores saw a 30% drop in the sale of beer.
While a coalition of grocery stores are pushing for Initiatives 121, a well-funded group is backing expanding retail store licenses. That group, Coloradans for Consumer Choice and Retail Fairness, is largely funded by U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., and his brother, Robert, owner of Maryland-based Corridor Wine Inc., according to campaign finance records with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Both have put in nearly $1 million each into that campaign.
The two own Total Wine & More, a Bethesda, Maryland-based mega liquor store that employs more than 7,000 people, and sell more than 8,000 different types of wines.