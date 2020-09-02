Mesa County Public Health announced on Tuesday that due to current fire restrictions, the fall open burn season, which typically begins Sept. 1, has been suspended.
“To protect the health and safety of our residents we want to make sure burning happens on days where there are good conditions for smoke dispersal and suitable conditions for fire safety,” MCPH Epidemiology Program Manager, Heidi Dragoo said in a press release. “As we’ve seen with significant smoke from the Pine Gulch and other nearby fires, fine particles from smoke and other pollutants are easily trapped in our Valley creating poor air quality and potentially unhealthy conditions. That, coupled with high fire danger makes burning a real concern.”
Mesa County Public Health is currently not issuing burn permits, and open burning is not allowed. Agricultural burning is only allowed with a special permit from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Health officials will continue to monitor the situation. If fire bans are lifted and conditions improve significantly during the burn season, traditionally through the end of October, residents will be notified.
Spring Burn Season was suspended in mid-March due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated threat to people with heart and/or lung disease.
Instead of burning, consider residents are asked to consider these alternatives:
Take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50. The facility accepts material for composting at no charge and is open Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.
Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.