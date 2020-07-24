As decisions on the fall semester loom for many school districts across Colorado, including District 51, another pressing school issue must also find its path forward soon.
Fall sports remain up in the air as the Colorado High School Activities Association awaits approval from Gov. Jared Polis to move forward.
Some states, such as California, have pushed their fall sports back until at least December. Meanwhile, Texas plans on at least having football this fall, although the start will be delayed and the schedule staggered.
No such decision has been made in the Centennial State.
“I have had multiple conversations with (CHSAA Commissioner) Rhonda Blanford-Green over the last couple of weeks regarding possible options for athletics and activities resuming this fall/school year,” said District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain.
“The commissioner has met with the governor and his staff multiple times this week and have made multiple revisions to the plan that is currently on the governor’s desk for approval. There is no timeline for a decision from the governor on when high school athletics and activities might be starting up as these safety guidelines and requirements are ever-changing,” Cain said.
The most recent update from Blanford-Green and CHSAA was released July 16.
“Our office supports and respects the time taken at the state level to evaluate our proposed options for resuming athletics and activities for the 2020-2021 school year,” Blanford-Green said. “Their timeline is our timeline, and we will be ready to play, with planned modifications, once approved ... state, educational and athletic leaders are all working together in these fluid times to get our students, coaches, officials and support staff safely back to the courts, fields, stages, pools, and classrooms.”
A look around the country shows several states have made decisions on fall high school sports.
According to Maxpreps.com, California, New Mexico, Virginia and Hawaii have pushed the start of all fall sports back to 2021.
Tennessee and Vermont have officially postponed fall sports with start dates to be determined. Nine states have pushed the start of fall sports back a few weeks: Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, New Jersey and New York.
Alabama plans to proceed with football season starting Aug. 20.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which includes Colorado Mesa University, recently delayed its decision on fall sports.
No date or timeline was given for when an RMAC decision would be made.