Mesa County residents who want to represent themselves in family court cases soon will be able to file court documents electronically.
The Colorado Judicial Branch’s e-filing system for non-attorneys was created to help people who don’t want or need an attorney to represent themselves in such cases as divorce, child custody or other family-related matters.
About 75% of litigants in such cases choose to represent themselves, the branch says.
The e-filing program started as a two-year pilot project in four judicial districts, including the 14th district that includes Moffat, Routt and Grand counties.
Earlier this year, four more judicial districts were added to the system, including the 9th district, which includes Garfield, Rio Blanco and Pitkin counties.
Litigants who are allowed to use the system are limited only to named parties in a case, and can be used in existing cases pending before the courts.
Starting June 1, Mesa County litigants can start using the system, making the 21st Judicial District the 10th in the system.
People who use the system must have valid email addresses, and must pay all fees with a debit or credit card.
Once they create an account for an active case, they can send documents and check on upcoming court dates.
By law, judicial department and court staff cannot give legal advice, but litigants needing that help can find attorneys through the e-filing website with the Colorado Bar Association.
At least for now, requests to waive fees cannot be made through the system, and indigent parties will need to continue to file paper documents at the county court’s clerk’s office.
To access the system and file a new case or add documents to an existing one, go to www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=efilenoaty.