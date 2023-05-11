The family of a man who died at the Garfield County Jail in 2021 is suing Sheriff Lou Vallario, the county commissioners and two deputies in federal court.
According to the lawsuit, 19-year-old Oscar Canas died April 18, 2021, a few months away from being released from the Garfield County Jail, where he was serving a one-year sentence for misdemeanor drug possession.
Canas died from a combination of drugs administered by jail officials. The lawsuit states the drugs administered to Canas, olanzapine and Suboxone, are known to “mix badly with fatal risks.”
Suboxone can be prescribed for opiate addiction, called Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), according to the lawsuit, but requires officials to follow certain safety standards. The lawsuit states the county failed to follow those safety standards.
The lawsuit claims jail officials prescribed Canas Suboxone despite him already taking olanzapine and having been sober for six months while in jail.
According to the suit, when booked into the jail Canas reported having struggled with mental health issues and methamphetamine use, but was not addicted to opiates or experiencing withdrawals or dependency.
The lawsuit states Canas was prescribed olanzapine for mental health symptoms, and should not have been prescribed Suboxone because he was not experiencing any addiction or dependency symptoms. It also states Canas should have been taken off olanzapine or given a smaller dose if he was to be prescribed Suboxone.
“Because Mr. Canas had not used opiates for months and was not addicted, this dosage level was dangerously high and in and of itself posed an obvious and known risk of death to Mr. Canas,” the lawsuit states. “That obvious and known risk of death was further heightened by the fact that he was also taking olanzapine.”
The lawsuit also claims jail officials inadequately performed their duties in checking on Canas on the night of his death.
“They did not spend enough time to ensure Mr. Canas was safe in his cell, often glancing through his cell window for just one second of time, and they failed to report concerns regarding Mr. Canas’s condition,” the lawsuit states.
A toxicology screen after his death found no other substances besides “high concentrations” of the olanzapine and suboxone in Canas’s system.
“Had the County ensured adequate MAT and medical treatment and monitoring in their jail, and had the County ensured GCSO staff performed safety checks appropriately, Mr. Canas would not have died this senseless death,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Canas’s death directly resulted from Garfield County’s constitutionally infirm policies, procedures, practices, and training, including those regarding medical and security staff, which was a moving force in and caused this death.”
Sheriff Vallario has not commented publicly on the case, but the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office did release a short statement.
“Since this is an active suit, we will let the wheels of justice turn. Sheriff Vallario will be more inclined to make a comment once the case has been tried and a decision made or the case dropped,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.