A Delta County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot and killed a woman during a pursuit won’t face charges, the 7th Judicial District announced Wednesday.
Paige Pierce (Schmidt), 26, of Austin, Colorado, was fatally shot by police April 9 near Hotchkiss during a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop.
The officer who shot Pierce was identified as Nolan Davis, who has been with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019. Davis was not identified until the completion of the investigation.
At a press conference Wednesday, 7th Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan said he could not disprove Davis’s claim of self defense beyond a reasonable doubt, and as such would not be filing charges against Davis.
Davis shot Pierce as she was attempting to drive between Davis’s patrol vehicle and another pickup truck, where Davis was standing, Ryan said.
Davis had met Pierce before in a personal capacity, Ryan said, but had not had any law enforcement contact with her.
Davis has returned to the force in a transitional capacity, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said in a press release.
Davis had been on paid administrative leave while the investigation was conducted.
‘PEOPLE ARE SCARED OF THE COPS’
About 15 to 20 people, including friends and family of Pierce, gathered at the Bill Heddles Recreation Center, where the press conference was held, to protest the shooting of Pierce and the lack of charges.
“I think it’s not right,” Pierce’s mother, Ellie Anders, said. “It didn’t have to happen.”
“It’s this place. There’s a lot going on here,” Anders said. “People are scared of the cops.”
Pierce’s brother, Robert Schmidt, said he was skeptical of the district attorney and law enforcement’s reasoning.
“I can’t believe they made it look like she was the bad guy here,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said Pierce’s family has been “kept in the dark” about the incident for two and a half months. He said there are inconsistencies all over the place, and he’s going to schedule more protests.
“Paige didn’t have a gun! Paige had flat tires!” Schmidt said.
The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team investigated the shooting. The investigation team consisted of representatives from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, Mountain Village Police Department, Ridgeway Marshall’s Office, Delta Police Department and the District Attorney’s office.
Ryan said the Delta County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the investigation.
THE PURSUIT
The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. April 9 on Colorado Highway 92 near Hotchkiss, Ryan said.
Davis was patrolling when he saw a white Honda Accord that did not have license plates, Ryan said, and when he went to make a traffic stop the car took off.
Witnesses estimated the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph, at one point going through a road work area, Ryan said.
The pursuit went east on Colorado Highway 92, north and south on Hidden Springs Road, east again on 92 and ended in a private drive associated with High Country Gardens, according to the district attorney’s report on the investigation.
The investigation determined that Pierce’s car crashed off Hidden Springs Road, but continued off-road toward the highway, then got back on the road. That’s when Davis activated his body camera, according to the report.
After the pursuit returned to Colorado Highway 92, Delta County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Gates Shaklee deployed “stop sticks,” which Pierce drove over with her driver’s side tires, according to the report.
Pierce lost control after hitting the “stop sticks,” Ryan said. Colorado State Patrol accident investigators determined she was driving about 40 miles per hour when she hit the sticks, he said.
Just after Pierce hit the stop sticks, according to the report, on Davis’s body camera dispatch can be heard telling Davis to “terminate.”
THE SHOOTING
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide investigators with its policy on pursuits, Ryan said. He also said the sheriff’s office did not provide information about an internal investigation.
After Pierce hit the “stop sticks,” the pursuit continued into a private drive, which is a dead end, associated with High Country Gardens, a nearby nursery.
Davis, anticipating a foot chase, stopped his vehicle and got out, according to the report.
Footage from Davis’s body camera, which was activated partway through the pursuit, showed the deputy stepping out of his patrol vehicle. After Davis shut shut his door, a white car tried to get between his truck and a bystander’s truck, through the gap he was standing in.
Davis fired eight times into the windshield and at the car, Ryan said.
According to the report, Pierce was struck three times: one in the head, which was instantly fatal, and twice in the neck.
The accident reconstruction showed Pierce could have stopped the car before it got to Davis, Ryan said. He said the reconstruction also showed the car was traveling toward Davis before he opened fire.
There were two witnesses to the shooting, Ryan said: one in the other pickup truck and one in a nearby yard.
Davis was also accompanied by a female ride-along, Ryan said.
Ryan said the accident reconstruction also showed Pierce could have taken another route around the patrol vehicle and witness’s vehicle that would not have put Davis in the car’s path.
Following the shooting, Davis can be heard saying, “It was about to hit me. I had no choice, Sarge.”
The report states that Davis’s belief that he was in danger and a lesser use of force would be inadequate was “objectively reasonable” based on statements from witnesses.
Ryan said Davis had been involved in similar situations previously in which he did not use his firearm.
Ryan said further results of the autopsy are not being released out of respect for the family.