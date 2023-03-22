Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Family still seeks justice for son killed by park ranger

  • Updated
032123 Gage Lorentz 2.jpg

Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press

Advocates for the Gage Lorentz family drew the attention of passing motorists during the March 19 march undertaken to highlight their calls to reform qualified immunity and to remember Lorentz.

MONTROSE — The family of a Montrose man fatally shot by a national park ranger in 2020 again marched to bring public awareness to his death and to call for changes to the doctrine of qualified immunity.

“It’s easy to say we can lose ourselves in our anger, our hurt, and drown ourselves and use vices to crutch and deal with the pain,” Kimberly Beck said Sunday, March 19, in reminding supporters of what her son Charles “Gage” Lorentz would want. “We’re choosing to cope and deal with this by raising awareness, not giving up.”

032123 Gage Lorentz 1.jpg

Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press

Kim Beck, front right, leads marchers in downtown Montrose on Sunday for a peaceful demonstration in memory of her son, Gage Lorentz.

