With more than 250 enthusiastic students and their parents present, Kelli Lange, an Appleton Elementary PTA volunteer, said last week’s “Art Night at Appleton” event was the best ever.
This year, the school welcomed Colorado Springs comic and pop artist Jason Meents, who made 25-minute presentations to four different groups of students throughout the evening.
“At first I wasn’t sure if he was an actually comic artist, but holy cow!” said excited fifth-grader Harrison Rogers, as he viewed artwork from Meents as well as from Tom McFarland.
“When I came here, I wasn’t prepared to do stuff I really loved,” Harrison said. “I’m a huge fan of Spawn (a superhero character created by McFarland). I’ve been researching him (McFarland) for a year and a half now. You have to read comics to know Spawn, not just watch the Marvel movies.”
Lange said third-grade teacher Kellie Gonzalez was familiar with Meents, so she contacted him and he sent his artwork for the school’s silent auction in the past and even did an online drawing session in April 2020.
This, however, was the renowned artist’s first in-person visit to the school.
Meents said he was excited to share his art and expertise with the youngsters.
“My art involves kids, so it’s great to share with them in person,” he said.
And the youngsters at Appleton Elementary School were excited to watch as he presented.
“His art is different than others. It’s unique,” said third-grader Zander Farabee, who asked Meents if he ever drew Venom, a Marvel Comics character.
“I draw Venom a lot,” Meents said.
When one student murmured they didn’t like Venom, the popular artist replied, “He’s not scary the way I draw him (in a cage).”
Meents told the mesmerized students that he does Marvel trading cards, storyboarding for movies and makes comic book covers, having begun his career about 10 years ago.
He showed the students how to make shadows and where light comes from in drawings, so they could use it when they colored his pictures of artwork.
Although Meents’ presentation was the main attraction, countless other donated crafts and activities kept the students engaged, including clay projects and 3D model kits.
Kenny Dimnick, a Fruita Middle School student, came with his family to art night and loved building a 3D missile truck.
Other 3D model kits included dinosaurs, tanks, animals and other designs.
Students also painted rocks in another classroom.
“It’s a cat,” second-grader Parker Hrubes exclaimed to others. “I love cats and made a cat painting with the rocks.”
She also said, “My favorite part was being able to be creative in my own way. A lot of people liked to copy off of other people, but I like doing my own thing.”
Kelliannie Jenkins, an Appleton Elementary parent, said her children Wyatt and Veronika especially liked the dance-off in the gym, which included neon confetti.
“They love Mr. T (P.E. teacher Jonathon Trousdale), and anything he puts on, they love.”
First-grader Wyatt also said he liked his face painting of a football with fire, while their grandmother Jeannie Gillette’s favorite part of the night was the silent auction and having her grandkids’ pictures taken in the photo booths.
Dan Sanchez, another Appleton Elementary parent who was with his daughter Sienna, said, “I think it’s inspiring for the kids. Art allows them to experience their creativity.”
Lange was pleased with the fifth annual art night event at the school.
“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” she said. “The kids are having a great time and coming out with a lot of art projects.”