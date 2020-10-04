Football is back and fans are happy.
Initially pushed back to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made for some schools, both at the high school and college level, to return to the fall.
During the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com, 59% of respondents said they agree with the decision to shift the football season.
Of those votes: 34% said that the players are young and the risk is low, 17% said it is acceptable in areas where community spread of the coronavirus is low and 8% said football is integral to the American way of life.
On the other side, 41% disagreed with the decision.
The largest of those blocs, at 22%, said football will increase the community spread of COVID-19, and 19% said no organized group activity is safe. Only 1% fear players will become ill.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Traffic citations in Grand Junction are what, compared to last year?
A: B. Down.
Q: Why are some recent Bureau of Land Management actions, including relocating the headquarters to Grand Junction, under scrutiny for possibly being invalid?
A: C. A judge ruled the director at the time was serving in the position illegally.
Q: According to campaign finance reports, about how much money has been put behind Amendment 77, which relates to casino gambling?
A: B. $3.5 million.
Q: Ten years ago the Grand Junction City Council voted 6-1 to close what?
A: C. Medical marijuana dispensaries.