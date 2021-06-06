The Palisade Farmers Market was in full swing Sunday with plenty of vendors offering a variety of goods.
Last year, Palisade opened its popular farmers market on June 14. In the midst of the pandemic, it had mask recommendations and one-way lanes to stroll and check out the vendors.
This year was free of those types of restrictions.
As usual, the early June market didn’t have fruits and many of the produce items that will be harvested later in the summer, but there was still a large number of vendors on Third and Main streets.
The Palisade Farmers Market is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 10.
The F.A.R.M. Market at Cross Orchards Historic Site in Grand Junction kicked off the 2021 farmers market season on Saturday.
There will be markets from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays at Cross Orchards going into October.
The Fruita Farmers Market will begin June 19, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon, every Saturday until Oct. 30 at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St.
The Redlands Farmers Market offers a midweek option from5–7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 23 to Sept. 22. During September, the hours will change to 5–7 p.m.
Market on Main begins its summer run on Thursday, June 24 in downtown Grand Junction. Hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 9.