While many public events and gatherings have been canceled and postponed due to the coronavirus, farmers markets have been deemed essential, but will move forward with some new public health precautions.
Palisade’s Sunday Farmers Market will be the first to open this year on June 14, barring a change in guidance from the county or state, Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said. The town is working closely with Mesa County Public Health to redesign the layout of the market to ensure social distancing practices.
“We’re still in the process of designing and planning a way to create the safest and healthiest environment for everybody,” Hawkinson said. “So we’re working on diagrams and mapping with Mesa County Public Health.”
Plans have not been finalized, but Hawkinson said the town is looking at spacing out its vendors more than it had in the past and having the market be one-way only. Due to the additional spacing, the town is looking into potentially closing off additional areas to fit the same number of vendors.
“There is an element of people like to linger and socialize, versus coming to buy your food and go,” Hawkinson said. “So one of the things we’re talking about is making it one-way. So you go through the market in one direction and you keep moving in that direction that way you don’t get that cross traffic.”
Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Event Coordinator Selena Sanchez said they are still in the process of determining what the Fruita Farmers Market, which is set to start June 20, would look like. She said they are discussing various maps and locations with the city that would help maintain social distancing.
“We have a couple of options we’re looking at,” Sanchez said. “We have a couple locations in downtown Fruita that we might do the farmers market at instead this year. It’s really up to the city.”
Downtown Grand Junction Event Coordinator Rykel Menor said The Downtown Market on Main, which is scheduled to begin July 9, is looking into some technological solutions to help with ordering. Palisade is also looking into online ordering apps.
“It’s likely that the Market will look different than what the community has grown to love the past 16 years,” Menor said in an email. “We are looking into some online ordering options, a potential drive thru and how we can best implement social distancing guidelines.”
Menor said having a place for local growers to sell their products is an important service. Hawkinson said so far none of their vendors have backed out of participating this year, but have said they want it to be a safe environment. All three markets are discussing their plans with each other and with Mesa County Public Health.
“People do want to have it,” Hawkinson said. “Our vendors do want to have it, but I think everyone wants the safest practice and make sure everyone feels healthy and safe and protected. That’s the process we’re in right now.”