The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and several agriculture businesses are calling on Congress to approve Sen. Michael Bennet’s Affordable and Secure Food Act before the end of the year.
The act, which Bennet introduced on Thursday, includes provisions that would reform the nation’s H-2A migrant worker rules in ways to make the program more predictable and affordable to farmers.
“U.S. farmers are facing tremendous pressures from rising fuel and other input prices, making it difficult to stay in business,” said Bruce Talbott, a Palisade fruit grower and president of the association.
“Passage of this bill would ensure a steady supply of agricultural employees, so that farms can continue to provide the American public with quality, U.S.-grown food.”
The association said recent changes in state law are making it more expensive to hire workers.
Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed a new law requiring growers to pay overtime, provide additional breaks, and restrict hand weeding and hand thinning.
State minimum wage laws also require H-2A workers to be paid at least $16.34 an hour.
“Even though the overtime required by (the new law) did not go into effect until Nov. 1, we are already hearing of growers who plan to cut back on the number of vegetable acres they will plant,” said Marilyn Bay Drake, the association’s executive director.
“While Senator Bennet’s bill does not impact these Colorado provisions, having a willing, qualified and available workforce is a big help to Colorado fruit and vegetable growers.”
Under Bennet’s bill, agricultural workers and their families can earn legal status and obtain a green card after a decade of agriculture work.
It also opens the door to allow year-round work visas for the first time and would create a national electronic verification system for all agricultural employment.
The act also has support from several others agricultural groups, including the Western Growers Association and United Farm Workers.
Several companies also are supporting it, such as Land O’Lakes, saying increased drought, erratic weather, COVID and the war in Ukraine have brought instability to the food commodity markets.
Stabilizing the migrant labor workforce would help to steady those markets.
“Without the ability to access hard-working, skilled labor, crops are being left in the field, opportunities to increase production and lower costs are being wasted,” the company said in a statement. “Nearly 20% of U.S. produce never left the farm this year due to a lack of farm labor. We have reached a tipping point.”