U.S. senator Michael Bennet speaking at the town hall meeting at the Meyer Ballroon on the Colorado Mesa Universtiy campus Thursday afternoon.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and several agriculture businesses are calling on Congress to approve Sen. Michael Bennet’s Affordable and Secure Food Act before the end of the year.

The act, which Bennet introduced on Thursday, includes provisions that would reform the nation’s H-2A migrant worker rules in ways to make the program more predictable and affordable to farmers.