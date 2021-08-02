Despite an ongoing drought, some local produce farmers are enjoying a strong summer season thanks to recent rain.
The vibrant and colorful selection of fruits and vegetables offered at the Fruita Farmers Market last week was indicative of that.
“I would say this has been a dry season but not as bad as last year. And this monsoon weather has certainly helped us,” said Nevin Troyer, owner of Troyer Produce at 1323 17½ Road. “The drought hasn’t really affected us in our little spot. It’s been a good summer overall for us.”
Troyer Produce grows watermelon, chili peppers and tomatoes. Troyer and his family have been in the business for about six years, he said.
While it hasn’t been a perfect season, Troyer favors seeing his crops covered in rain rather than embers.
“Last summer had the ash and the close fire; it didn’t give us a lot of cloud cover,” he said. “Whereas recently, we’ve had a lot of rain. We had about an inch on our farm a few nights ago. It’s too soon to say how that’s going to affect us. But overall, the rain is welcome.”
From July 1 through July 30, the National Weather Service reported that Grand Junction received about 0.49 inch of rainfall, below average but well above last year’s accumulation of 0.05 inch.
Granted, this recent trend is more of a blip on the radar. Prior to the rain, Grand Junction endured a single-day record high of 107 degrees, and thermometers regularly recorded triple-digit temperatures through June.
A few booths down from Troyer was Jennifer Nordenson, owner of Nordo’s Heart and Soil Market Garden at 235 31 3/10 Road.
This is the first year of produce farming for Nordenson. She grows a variety of produce including beets, cucumbers and kale.
While Nordenson doesn’t have anything to compare this season to, she thinks it’s gone well.
“It’s been a learning curve, but I feel like we’ve been successful. The heat was hard to deal with for crops like the cilantro early on, but everything else has gone great,” Nordenson said.
Other farmers are just looking to ride out the storms for the rest of the season.
George Morehouse, owner of Morehouse Produce at 3201 B½ Road, says he has no complaints.
Granted he’s not much of a complainer in general. He couldn’t stop smiling on Saturday as he stroked his long white beard and flaunted his tie-dye peace sign shirt.
He’s been growing for about 30 years now — 25 in Illinois and the last five in Grand Junction.
Colorado is much drier so, he’s already adapted his biodiverse farming practices to grow delectable veggies.
“Last year, the only issue the ash gave me was dirtier hands than usual. The recent wetness has caused more weeds to grow, but that’s about it really,” he said. “I don’t really consider myself lucky, just blessed by God. I serve him and he blesses me.”
The Fruita Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 250 S. Elm St.