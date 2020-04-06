While many workers in Mesa County are working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak due to business restrictions put in place to slow its spread, some critical industries like agriculture do not have that option.
Farms and ranches across the valley are continuing to work producing food products in the face of this global pandemic. Jessica Washkowiak, who owns Field to Fork in Palisade with her husband Scott, said farming has long been considered an essential service.
“It’s fair because we can’t just have all of our food coming from who-knows-where,” Washkowiak said. “It’s really important to have local farmers in your region to be able to support human beings when times get tough.”
As local farmers continue their work they have seen impacts from the coronavirus and the resulting business restrictions. Washkowiak said they had a seasonal worker self-quarantine for two weeks, while continuing her pay, and are maintaining social distancing when working on their farm.
Glen Hickman of Hickman Farms, which produces chicken eggs, said his business has taken some steps to limit the number of workers who need to be at the farm during the stay-at-home order.
“It’s left us with a bit of strain on everyday services,” Hickman said. “We stopped all construction crews. We stopped all grounds maintenance. Anything that doesn’t contribute to that day’s efforts to produce a healthy safe egg and take care of our chickens is being suspended right now.”
Although there are some aspects of the business that can be suspended and even some administrative positions that can operate remotely, Hickman said they ultimately need workers physically at the farm caring for the chickens.
“We’re not allowing anybody to take their chicken home and take care of it there,” Hickman said. “We need people to show up every day.”
For the business, Hickman said there have been demand spikes of 300% to 400% due to the outbreak that they cannot accommodate. He said his inventory of eggs has been greatly reduced.
“Normally we might have three days of inventory in our coolers on any given day,” Hickman said. “Now we’re lucky to have three hours. We’re basically processing and packaging the eggs and putting them on a truck and sending them out.”
Field to Fork set up a home delivery option for its customers six months ago, Washkowiak said, which has been popular with their customers. They are currently fulfilling their spring Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) deliveries.
Both Washkowiak and Hickman said they wanted their workers to feel safe and supported during this crisis. Hickman said they have been providing extra benefits for the workers, but that one of the biggest impacts has been stress related to the outbreak.
“Everybody has children or parents, family that they’re worried about, and it’s just leading to a high level of anxiety,” Hickman said. “We’re doing what we can as a family to lower that level of anxiety.”
The work farmers do in providing food for a community is an important service to continue, Washkowiak said. She said she was happy her farm is able to continue to deliver food during this crisis.
“We’re really fortunate,” Washkowiak said. “We’re very happy to be farmers and we just feel now is a time for us to really shine.”