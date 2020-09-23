A 58-year-old woman died in a bike crash at Colorado National Monument on Tuesday.
Monument spokesperson Arlene Jackson said her body was discovered by one of the National Park Service employees as they were coming into work.
She said the victim never left the road and was riding downhill when she fell and likely died from the impact of the fall.
It appeared that prior to sunrise, she hit small rocks on the road and lost control of her bike and died at the scene, Jackson added.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is overseeing the death investigation and will release the identity of the bicyclist once next of kin is notified.
Rim Rock Drive was closed for several hours on Tuesday morning as National Park Service rangers, Fruita Police, Colorado State Patrol and an ambulance responded.
Jackson said the last cyclist death she can remember at the monument occurred during the Tour the Moon bike event in September 2017.
Still she said it was a rare occurrence.
Jackson advised that anyone biking the monument should always be able to stop in a distance they can see.
She also advised that going too fast around corners can be dangerous.
“Be ready for the unexpected. Things on the road — sheep, rocks, cars — be ready for something unexpected,” she said.