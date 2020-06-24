Man dies in Broadway crash Tuesday
A 22-year-old man was killed when he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash at Broadway and 23 Road on Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
State Patrol spokesman trooper Josh Lewis said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The State Patrol got a call around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday reporting that an eastbound truck went off the right side of the road and rolled multiple times.
Lewis said speed and alcohol are being looked at as possible factors.