Check presentation
Buy Now

School District 51 Foundation/Special to the Sentinel

Mark Leistico presents students with the theater programs of Central High School, Grand Junction High School, Palisade High School and Fruita Monument High School with a check for money raised by participating in the Moab 240 Endurance Run.

 Photo Provided by School District 51 Foundation

Mark Leistico is no stranger to combining his love for long-distance running with his love for encouraging his daughter’s passion for theater.

In 2021, he raised $40,000 for the Theater Project, a nonprofit community theater organization in Grand Junction, and culminated his fundraising efforts by running the Zion 100, a 100-mile race starting in Apple Valley, Utah, near Zion National Park.