School District 51 Foundation/Special to the Sentinel
Mark Leistico presents students with the theater programs of Central High School, Grand Junction High School, Palisade High School and Fruita Monument High School with a check for money raised by participating in the Moab 240 Endurance Run.
Mark Leistico is no stranger to combining his love for long-distance running with his love for encouraging his daughter’s passion for theater.
In 2021, he raised $40,000 for the Theater Project, a nonprofit community theater organization in Grand Junction, and culminated his fundraising efforts by running the Zion 100, a 100-mile race starting in Apple Valley, Utah, near Zion National Park.
His 15-year-old daughter, Camryn, has performed in many Theater Project productions, so raising money for the organization with the promise of taking on a lengthy and challenging task that he’s not unaccustomed to was a no-brainer.
With Camryn starting classes at Central High School this year, Leistico opted to repeat that strategy to raise funds not only for Central’s theater program, but also Grand Junction’s, Fruita Monument’s and Palisade’s.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 high school theater programs are funded almost entirely by performance ticket sales and fundraisers.
To up the ante, from Oct. 7-11, Leistico ran in the Moab 240 Endurance Run, a 240-mile race that took runners through canyons, mountain ranges and red rock mesas around Moab, Utah. Leistico raised more than $15,000 before the race.
“Of course being able to accomplish something like running 240 miles is pretty cool, but to me it’s nothing compared to the impact these programs have with very limited resources,” Leistico said in a statement released by the School District 51 Foundation.
“I just hope I was able make a difference and tell their stories well enough to convey how vital they are to our kids and community.”
A check presentation ceremony was held at the Central High School auditorium on Saturday afternoon. Central’s theater program received $6,007, Grand Junction’s received $5,007, and Palisade and Fruita Monument’s programs each received $2,007.
“I am so grateful for my dad for running 240 miles to raise money for me and the other theatre kids in the valley just so we could continue to do something we love. I love him so much for that,” Camryn said in the statement.
THEATER DIRECTORS RESPOND
“Thank you so much Mark for this donation and commitment to D51 Theatre,” said Central High School Theater Director Amanda Meltzer. “You are an inspiration to all our students and have shown all of us that we can do hard things! Running might be an individual achievement, but your theatre family has been here cheering you the whole time, and we are so proud and thankful for you.
“With this donation we can keep our program running and do some incredible productions that I once only thought we could do in our dreams.”
Audrey Neumiller, Grand Junction High theater director, said:
“When a community member partners with a school program, it sends a strong message to our students that the community cares and supports what they are working so hard on.
“Mark’s donation to GJHS Theatre Department will directly impact over 100 students this year. It will be used to buy materials for our upcoming musical ‘Treasure Island.’ Thank you so much, Mark!”