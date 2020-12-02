Gov. Jared Polis had a special guest on his twice-weekly press update Tuesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic: Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a major advisor on the nation’s response to the current public health crisis, said many of the same things that Polis has been saying for months, including that people need to double down on their efforts to fight the virus in the months before a vaccine becomes widely available.
“Once we get there, we can crush this outbreak just the way we did with smallpox, with polio and with measles,” Fauci said. “We can do it, we just need to hang together a bit longer because not only Colorado, but so many states are at the brink of being overrun with regard to their capability of taking care of people in a proper way.”
Like Polis, Fauci acknowledged that masks aren’t 100% effective in guarding against getting, or transmitting, the virus. But that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t wear them.
“No intervention is 100%, but if we disregarded interventions that are not 100%, we’d be in a lot of trouble,” Fauci said. “We know that seat belts save lives. But occasionally, there’s a car accident severe enough that if somebody’s wearing a seat belt and they still get severely injured or even die. Does that mean people should not wear seat belts? Absolutely not.”
Fauci and Polis said that the vaccine should be available to certain people — front-line workers and those most vulnerable — as early as later this month. He said the rest will be rolled out in stages over the next few months, becoming widely available by the spring.
Polis said that while he’s often criticized President Donald Trump for lack of a cohesive national response to the pandemic, he did praise the president and Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for pushing for a vaccine as quickly as safely possible.
“I want to give President Trump and Dr. Hahn, among others, great credit for Operation Warp Speed,” Polis said.
“From the time the virus was recognized in January of 2020 to the time of putting it into a person’s arm in December of 2020 is extraordinary, unprecedented and quite franking, governor, unexpected,” Fauci added. “Even with my cautious optimism that I live by, I didn’t think that we were going to have a 95% effective vaccine.”
Polis and Fauci also said that despite some elected leaders sending mixed messages about public safety, that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t listen. The governor specifically referenced Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, for telling people not to travel to see loved ones for Thanksgiving just before he boarded a plane for Mississippi, and U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican who won Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District last month, for having 30 people at her home for the holiday.
“Ultimately, they’re the ones that are putting themselves at greater risk,” said Polis, who tested positive for COVID only a few days ago. “But despite that, my hope and my prayer is still that they are among the lucky ones who do not contract this deadly virus.”