Xcel Energy may have honed in on a cause for the recent power outages in Grand Junction.
The company believes that faulty wiring in one of its substations is to blame for the outage on Sunday night and Monday evening, it announced in a Tuesday news release.
“We are working to make the needed repairs and have rerouted power through other infrastructure in the region to serve our customers,” Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said in the release. “We’ll continue to monitor the system as we make repairs today.”
The first power outage struck late Sunday night and left about 23,000 customers without power for about two hours. It was eventually restored at around 12:30 a.m.
Then on Monday evening shortly before 5 p.m., another outage hit that also lasted for about two hours. The timing of the outage created confusion at busy intersections and forced businesses throughout town to close.
Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation were also working on road improvement projects along the Interstate 70 Business Loop, including the First Street and Grand Avenue intersection, when power zapped out.
A CDOT spokesperson told The Daily Sentinel that the department coordinated with the contractor and the Grand Junction Police Department to guide traffic safely through the intersection and construction zone.