The Foundation for Cultural Exchange (FCE) this month is celebrating 18 years of promoting cultural solidarity and understanding between the people of Colorado’s Western Slope and the organization’s designated sister city to Grand Junction, El Espino in El Salvador.
To celebrate, the exchange has scheduled an anniversary event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at The Art Center of Western Colorado, 1803 N. Seventh St.
This free event for the community will feature a silent auction with handmade art created by Colorado Mesa University students and their families and by the late Fernando Llort, a prestigious El Salvadorian artist.
The celebration will also feature Salvadorian food served by La Pupuseria Food Truck.
The echange is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that has inspired travelers from the Grand Valley to immerse themselves in El Salvadorian culture through annual trips, in which travelers stay with host families and learn about the country’s culture and history.
More than 100 residents of the Western Slope have traveled to El Espino through the cultural exchange since 2005.
The cornerstone program is a scholarship fund the exchange maintains for high school and college students in El Espino, with more than 30 such students attending school in El Salvador through the scholarships. Many students have already graduated with university or technical degrees.
Additionally, the exchange works with El Espino residents to support and fund development projects and also carries out spay and neuter campaigns for the community’s dogs and cats.
“It is so humbling to reflect on the past 18 years and all the lives that have been impacted both in El Espino and in our own community,” said Foundation for Cultural Exchange President Anna Stout in a statement announcing the celebration.
“Students in El Espino are becoming leaders and professionals and are now transforming their communities. Former travelers have gone on to do great things in Grand Junction and throughout the world because of the experiences they had in El Salvador. The benefits of this sister city relationship truly go both directions.”
Stout was among Mesa State College students who founded the exchange after returning from a trip to El Espino in June 2004.
This group of students incorporated the exchange as a nonprofit organization that November and, in September 2005, the Grand Junction City Council unanimously formalized Grand Junction and El Espino’s relationship as sister cities.