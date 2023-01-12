040921-Lauren Boebert 1-CPT
Buy Now

SENTINEL STAFF

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has received another warning letter from the Federal Election Commission. It is at least her fifth such letter in the past two years.

 Christopher Tomlinson

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert received yet another warning letter from the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday saying her campaign has taken in more money than allowed under contribution limits.

It is at least her fifth such letter in the past two years.