U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert received yet another warning letter from the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday saying her campaign has taken in more money than allowed under contribution limits.
It is at least her fifth such letter in the past two years.
In the letter, Shannon Ringgold, senior campaign finance analyst for the FEC, wrote that the Silt Republican’s latest campaign finance report filed after last year’s fall election says she received at least $12,500 more than she is allowed under those limits, which are no more than $2,900 per election for any individual. A primary and general election are considered two separate elections.
“If any apparently excessive contribution in question was incompletely or incorrectly disclosed, you must amend your original report with the clarifying information,” Ringgold wrote, adding that Boebert has until Feb. 14 to respond. “Excessive contributions may be retained if, within 60 days of receipt, the excessive portions are properly redesignated or reattributed.”
Redesignation or reattribution are ways to note that the money was intended for a specific election, Ringgold notes in her letter.
Boebert’s spokesman, Ben Stout, said such incidents aren’t uncommon in campaign finances, particularly with all the third-party groups that now help collect donations for various candidates. As a result, campaigns don’t always discover overpayments until well after they’ve occurred.
“It’s just the world on online financing,” he said. “Someone could go online and give and give, and not realize they gave too much.”
Other times, those donations don’t always indicate if they are intended for a primary race or general election, and the dates that a campaign receives the money isn’t necessarily the same date someone gave.
If someone does overpay, that money is refunded, Stout said. Boebert’s FEC filings show that her campaign refunded more than $50,000 to various donors over the past two years.
Five of the seven people Ringghold identifies as possibly donating more than the limit all are listed as giving money after the GOP primary last June.
In one, Meredith resident Stan Dearhamer is shown as giving $2,900 on Sept. 23, $100 twice on Sept. 30, $500 11 times between Oct. 6 and Oct. 27, and then another $2,900 on Oct. 28.
Another one shows Denver resident Catharine Lane donating $1,000 and then $2,000 on Oct. 27, while another shows two donors, Englewood resident Steve Lockton and Golden resident Jeffrey Coors, each donating $2,900 twice on Nov. 16 and 17, respectively.
Boebert’s report also shows that Silt resident Jim Snyder gave her $5,000 in five separate donations between July 6 and Nov. 8, but $2,000 of that was sent back.
Donations from two others could have been intended for both the primary and general election, but one of them still could exceed the limit by $100.
Boebert’s FEC filings show that she collected a total of about $7.6 million in 2021 and most of 2022, spending more than $7.1 million during that time. That’s about a $500,000 difference, but her report shows she has nearly $865,000 in cash on hand as of Nov. 28. The difference could be attributed to a carry-over amount from 2020.
In a November letter sent to her campaign, Boebert allegedly accepted $9,650 more than those limits allowed from five donors between late September and mid-October 2022.
In May of that year, Ringgold wrote that Boebert’s campaign finance filing for the first quarter of 2022 showed her campaign accepted as much as $30,000 in contributions in 20 separate donations.
In October 2021, Ringgold wrote that Boebert’s closing cash-on-hand balance as of Dec. 31, 2020, was $286,794, but that her beginning balance in her first quarter report for Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021, listed an opening balance of $356,794, a difference of $70,000.
And in an August 2021 warning letter to Boebert, Ringgold wrote that the congresswoman had accepted a total of $54,393 from 12 individual contributors, each of which exceeded the legal limit.
Boebert’s campaign subsequently corrected all of those issues with the FEC with no penalties assessed.
The FEC also sent a warning letter to Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, that certain totals listed on several lines in his latest filing appeared to be incorrect, saying that they don’t equal sums in other lines as they should.